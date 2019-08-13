Tyler Childers Partners with Hope In The Hills for 'Healing Appalachia' Benefit Concert

Tyler Childers will once again partner with Hope In The Hills to host the second annual "Healing Appalachia" benefit concert on September 28 at the State Fair of West Virginia.

Organized and created by Childers alongside the Hope In The Hills board-a group comprised of community members as well as members of Childers' management team, WhizzbangBAM-the annual event raises money for local organizations working to combat the opioid crisis.Tickets for the fundraiser-which will feature performances from Childers, Brian Fallon, The Gibson Brothers, Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound and Senora May-are available for pre-sale starting today at 10:00am ET with general on-sale following this Friday, August 16 at 10:00am ET.

Following the inaugural concert last October, Childers and Hope In The Hills donated over $20,000 to a variety of local programs working to eradicate addiction including Recovery Pointin Huntington, WV and The Healing Place in Louisville, KY.

As a Lawrence County, KY native, the opioid epidemic is particularly close to Childers, who has witnessed the severe impact of substance abuse on his community. Following last year's inaugural event, Childers shared, "It was a pretty emotional night, thinking about how we could have filled that field 100 times over with tombstones of all the family, friends, and potential beauty our small towns have lost to opioid addiction. It's a dark lonely hole any of us could so very easily find ourselves in, attempting to fill the void brought on by depression and a whole slew of other mental illnesses. It's a cancer on our communities. Most of us are no more than one degree of separation from its impact. It's our big ugly monster to deal with. Together. We didn't get here as a region overnight, and we won't be out of it overnight neither."

Childers is currently on the road celebrating his acclaimed new album, Country Squire, which debuted this week at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Full tour details are available via www.tylerchildersmusic.com.





