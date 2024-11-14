Tyler Childers Confirms Extensive 2025 Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers will embark on a massive headline tour next year with stops at Lexington’s Kroger Field, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium (two nights), Nashville’s GEODIS Park (two nights), Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, Minneapolis’ Target Center, New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Boston’s Xfinity Center and London’s The O2 among many others.

“Tyler Childers: On The Road,” presented by Live Nation and FPC Live, will feature special guests Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, Medium Build, Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, S.G. Goodman, Cory Branan and SOMA. Tickets for the tour will be available for Artist Presale starting Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, November 22 at 10:00am local time. Presale registration is open now through Sunday, November 17 at 11:59pm ET, full details can be found HERE.

$1 from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May, HHARF brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region. REVERB’s efforts reduce environmental impact in live music, engage fans and fund carbon impact programs to address the impacts of the tour that cannot be eliminated.

Childers wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, those who purchase tickets on Ticketmaster and can’t attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using the Face Value Exchange. To protect the Exchange, Childers has requested that all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster, except those in New York and Virginia where Face Value Exchange can’t be mandated, use tickets that are mobile-only and restricted from transfer. For AXS-ticketed events, fans will be able to resell their tickets for face value plus fees through AXS Official Resale Marketplace.

“One of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” (Associated Press), Childers is in the midst of yet another landmark year following the release of his new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which debuted at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart last fall (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records, stream/purchase here). The record features seven tracks including the 2x Grammy, VMA and ACM-nominated single, “In Your Love,” which, since its release, has broken into the top 35 on the Mediabase Country chart, garnered over 12 million video views, 215 million on-demand streams and received praise from outlets such as NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, USA Today, Pitchfork, Stereogum and many more.

Rustin’ in the Rain follows 2022’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise. Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while NPR Music declared, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.” Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album,Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.” His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim. In the years since his debut, Childers has earned seven Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 6—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

February 8—Brisbane, Australia—Sandstone Point Hotel (SOLD OUT)

February 9—Byron Bay, Australia—The Green Room (SOLD OUT)

February 11—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

February 12—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

February 15—Newcastle, Australia—Newcastle Foreshore Park

February 16—Canberra, Australia—Royal Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Melbourne, Australia—Sidney Myer Music Bowl (SOLD OUT)

February 22—Korumburra, Australia—Coal Creek Community Park and Museum

(SOLD OUT)

February 24—North Adelaide, Australia—The Drive

February 28—Perth, Australia—Kings Park & Botanic Garden

April 3—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center*

April 6—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡

April 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center‡

April 9—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center‡

April 13—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena*

April 15—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park†

April 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion†

April 19—Lexington, KY—Kroger Field+

May 29—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

May 31—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 1—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater*

June 3—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

June 5—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater**

June 7—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena**

June 8—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre**

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl~

July 26—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre#

July 27—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre#

September 24—Camden, NJ—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion%

September 25—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center%

September 27—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live%

September 29—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium^ (co-produced by Live Nation and Bowery Presents)

September 30—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium^ (co-produced by Live Nation and Bowery Presents)

October 3—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center**

October 7—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center**

October 10—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park‡‡

October 11—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park‡‡

November 15—London, U.K.—The O2 (not part of Ticketmaster Artist Presale)

*with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡with special guest Cory Branan

†with special guest Deer Tick

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wynonna Judd

~with special guests SOMA and Robert Earl Keen

#with special guests Medium Build and The Hold Steady

%with special guests SOMA and Medium Build

^with special guest Medium Build

**with special guest Hayes Carll

‡‡with special guests Cory Branan and Charley Crockett

