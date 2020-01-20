Twisted Wheel Announce European Tour Dates With Liam Gallagher

Tenacious rock'n'roll four-piece TWISTED WHEEL will support Liam Gallagher across Europe this Winter.

With the same Mancunian blood coursing through their veins, it's perhaps no surprise the two act's paths have crossed before. A loyal supporter since they first burst onto the scene 11 years ago, Gallagher has championed Twisted Wheel as 'a breath of fresh air' and has long gone out of his way to accommodate them.

Extending the invitation to support him at some of his greatest occasions, Twisted Wheel have opened for Liam at a number of his enormous UK solo shows in recent years, including those at Old Trafford in Manchester and at London's Finsbury Park. They even did the warm-up honours for Oasis on their final tour in 2009.

As Twisted Wheel now ready the release of insurgent new album 'Satisfying the Ritual' in 2020 (out 20th March), these kindred spirits of the rock'n'roll cause will reconnect once more for a spate of arena dates across Europe this February.



Charting a path, from the Hamburg Sporthalle to the Paris Zenith and beyond - Twisted Wheel will be taking the stage at the following dates:



FEBRUARY 2020 (W/ LIAM GALLAGHER)





5 - Germany, Hamburg - Sporthalle Hamburg

7 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

8 - Belgium, Brussels - Forest National

10 - Germany, Koln - Palladium

11 - Germany, Berlin - Tempodrom

13 - Germany, Munich - Tonhalle

15 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo Dello Sport

16 - Italy, MIlan - Mediolanum

18 - Austria, Vienna - Gasometer

20 - Switzerland, Zurich - Halle 622

21 - France, Paris - Zenith





