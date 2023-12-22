Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP

Pennsylvania band, Twist & Writhe, announced their debut EP and premiered a new song today (see New Noise premiere)...

Twist & Writhe was started by guitarists Ben Vardjan and Alex Slagle with a desire to create a band that encapsulated all of the member's musical influences with no boundaries.

With the addition of bassist Jay Stillman and drummer Leighton McCleaf, the instrumental chemistry was complete, and when vocalist Arthur Nusser joined the group the vision was fully achieved. The group has been making passionate melodic hooks that stretch across genres ever since.

“As Good as it Used to Be is a call to break the feeling of monotony, while acknowledging the repetition of that continued call.” says Nusser of the single

Look for their debut EP, "All Things In Time," on January 5th. Listen to the single here: