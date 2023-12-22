Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP

Look for their debut EP, "All Things In Time," on January 5th.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFE Photo 1 Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP

Pennsylvania band, Twist & Writhe, announced their debut EP and premiered a new song today (see New Noise premiere)...

Twist & Writhe was started by guitarists Ben Vardjan and Alex Slagle with a desire to create a band that encapsulated all of the member's musical influences with no boundaries.

With the addition of bassist Jay Stillman and drummer Leighton McCleaf, the instrumental chemistry was complete, and when vocalist Arthur Nusser joined the group the vision was fully achieved. The group has been making passionate melodic hooks that stretch across genres ever since.

“As Good as it Used to Be is a call to break the feeling of monotony, while acknowledging the repetition of that continued call.” says Nusser of the single

Look for their debut EP, "All Things In Time," on January 5th. Listen to the single here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Wham!s Last Christmas Claims Its First UK Christmas No.1 Photo
Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Claims Its First UK Christmas No.1

WHAM! have claimed the Official UK Christmas Number 1 with 'Last Christmas' for the first time since the song was released nearly 40 years ago. Now in its third consecutive week in the top spot, the iconic 1984 Christmas song from George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley recently achieved the remarkable status of 6x platinum in the UK and US.

2
70807 Teezy Releases Her Debut Mixtape PSA Photo
70807 Teezy Releases Her Debut Mixtape PSA

70807 Teezy releases her debut mixtape PSA via Priority Records. Teezy's focus track 'Belt 2 Ass ' amplifies her relentless dedication. Her approach to music is organic, channeled through her emotions. Once she starts writing, she crafts until completion, using her verses to convey unspoken truths and assert her presence.

3
Ava Della Pietra Revisits Her Holiday Classic Christmas Tonight Photo
Ava Della Pietra Revisits Her Holiday Classic 'Christmas Tonight'

Ava Della Pietra reflects on her beloved holiday classic 'Christmas Tonight' while thriving in her pop music career.

4
T-Pain Releases On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) Photo
T-Pain Releases 'On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)'

The band included Rodney ‘Lil Rod' Jones Jr. (Music Director/Bass/Keys), Curt Chambers (Guitar), Clemons Poindexter (Drums), Joe Flip Wilson (Keys), Porcha Clay (Background Vocals/Vocal Director), Chelsea “Peaches” West (Background Vocals), Kirsten Dawkins (Background Vocals) and Jasmine Patton (Background Vocals).

More Hot Stories For You

German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'
Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'
Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EPTwist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP
Rob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On VeepsRob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On Veeps

Videos

Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HAMILTON
Ticket Central WONKA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX