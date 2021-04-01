Twin XL Premieres Music Video For Radio Single 'Slow Heart'

Alt-pop trio TWIN XL announces the worldwide music video premiere of their new radio single, "Slow Heart", premiering exclusively on YouTube at 3:30PM PT/6:30PM ET on Friday, April 2nd. Prior to the video premiere, the band will be chatting with fans on YouTube starting at 3PM PT/6PM ET. Tune in to the chat and premiere of "Slow Heart", HERE.

"The music video concept is a perfect visual representation of the song. John and I had this idea of me performing in a coffin, telling the story of where it all went wrong for me. As the story progresses, I come fully back to life and join the band for a high energy performance at my own funeral. To me this wasn't the literal death of me but more so a metaphor for the death of the person I used to be and the celebration of starting over," states Twin XL frontman Cameron Walker-Wright about the music video for "Slow Heart".

Stream and purchase "Slow Heart", which premiered this past March on SiriusXM's Alt Nation show Advanced Placement and was also featured on Spotify's "The New ALT" playlist and Apple Music's "New in Alternative" and "Breaking Alternative" playlists, HERE.

"Slow Heart" follows the release of "Lemonade", "Problematic", "Melt" and most recently "Lonely", a collaboration track featuring Little Hurt and Rad Horror. Stay up-to-date on TWIN XL's latest announcements and new music by following the band on socials.

The hypnotic hybrid of Los Angeles-based alt-pop band TWIN XL had its breakout in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed debut EP How To Talk To Strangers featuring the catchy hit single "Good," which peaked at #19 at alternative radio and spent 5 weeks on Billboard's Top Alternative Songs Chart peaking at #24. Described by NYLON as "very, very good," and by MTV News as "a Certified Bop™," the single peaked at #1 on Spotify's top alternative music playlist The New Alt and was featured on Out Now. Along the way, the band has toured alongside the likes of The Fitz and the Tantrums, lovelytheband, The Maine, The Mowgli's, Jukebox The Ghost, and I Don't Know How But They Found Me and scored high-profile syncs on FOX's The Resident, Hulu's Light As A Feather, and MTV's Ex On The Beach, to name a few.

Listen to "Slow Heart" here: