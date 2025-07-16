Twenty One Pilots Reveal Release Date and Tracklist for New Album 'Breach'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-winning rock group Twenty One Pilots has announced that their new album, Breach, will be arriving on September 12 via Fueled By Ramen. The album comes just before the kickoff of THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025, which hits stadiums and amphitheatres across North America beginning September 18 with a sold-out show at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. The album’s tracklist has also been revealed.

Last month, Twenty One Pilots announced additional shows in Toronto, ON, at Budweiser Stage and Los Angeles, CA, at BMO Stadium. Full tour routing can be found below, and tickets are on sale now here.

Last month, the first single from the album “The Contract” was released. At the same time, the band’s seminal album Blurryface re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at #64 following a limited edition 10th anniversary re-release. Check out the music video for “The Contract” below.

BREACH TRACKLIST

City Walls RAWFEAR Drum Show Garbage The Contract Downstairs Robot Voices Center Mass Cottonwood One Way Days Lie Dormant Tally Intentions

THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025

Thu, Sep 18 - Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium [SOLD OUT]

Sat, Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage [SOLD OUT]

Sun, Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tue, Sep 23 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sun, Sep 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue, Sep 30 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Wed, Oct 01 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat, Oct 04 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun, Oct 05 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue, Oct 07 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed, Oct 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, Oct 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre [SOLD OUT]

Tue, Oct 14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Wed, Oct 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre [SOLD OUT]

Fri, Oct 17 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sun, Oct 19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP [SOLD OUT]

Mon, Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion [SOLD OUT]

Thu, Oct 23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium [SOLD OUT]

Sun, Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Photo Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki