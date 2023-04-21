Twenty One Pilots Release 'MTV Unplugged' Album

GRAMMY® award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have released MTV Unplugged, which sees the duo delivering reimagined versions of some of their biggest and most beloved songs from their catalog.

Originally recorded in front of a live audience this past summer for MTV's iconic Unplugged series, Twenty One Pilots created a fan-oriented experience inviting some of their biggest fans in Los Angeles to attend the intimate taping. Fueled by audience participation, the reimagined tracks created during the performance commemorate the interaction between the band and their fans.

The album is available today on all streaming platforms and across physical formats for the first time ever with an exclusive blue Vinyl LP and a deluxe CD accompanied by a 24-page photography booklet available in their official store [album art below]. Additionally, the band also has a new MTV Unplugged merchandise collection available which pays tribute to the iconic performance.

Twenty One Pilots recently celebrated a decade of their seminal multiplatinum Fueled By Ramen debut album with the announcement of the Vessel 10 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Boxset which sold-out instantly.

Capping off 2022, Twenty One Pilots received multiple new RIAA certifications including Gold certification of their latest album Scaled And Icy, Gold certification of their single "Shy Away," Platinum certification of their single "Jumpsuit," and a Diamond certification for their generational anthem "Heathens."

This notably marked the group's second Diamond award elevating them to rarified air as one of only 18 artists ever to earn multiple Diamond singles certifications.

Twenty One Pilots traversed North America on "THE ICY TOUR 2022," headlining arenas coast to coast. This past summer Twenty One Pilots headlined festivals around the globe and shared a special live version of "Heathens," inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the song within the fitting world of Netflix's original hit series Stranger Things.

Filmed on the last stop of their European festival run at Romania's Electric Castle festival, "Stranger Things // Heathens" (Live from Romania) is joined by an official performance video capturing the surprise live moment from the festival ground's historic Bánffy Castle.

The duo's 2021 epic Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021.

The record is highlighted by the #1 Alternative Radio hits "The Outside," "Saturday," and "Shy Away," the latter of which ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, placing the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

PHOTO CREDIT: ASHLEY OSBOR