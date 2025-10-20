Tucker Wetmore to Embark on 'The Brunette World Tour' in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025 CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Tucker Wetmore has announced his 22-stop headlining The Brunette World Tour, launching this February with dates across the U.S., EU and UK. Wetmore will be joined by special guests Dasha, Carter Faith and Jacob Hackworth for select dates.

Tickets for the U.S. leg go on presale this Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. EU/UK presales begin Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. local time, with general onsale Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase here. A portion of every ticket sold supports Face the Fight, supporting suicide prevention and mental health treatment for veterans.

“I’ve been lucky to play these songs for fans all over the country in the past year and a half, but getting to headline my own tour — and take it to fans in the U.K. and Europe for the first time — is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” shares Wetmore. “I’m bringing some of my favorite people out on the road with me and you can bet we’re going to make it a party every night.”

Wetmore released his record-breaking debut album What Not To in April via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records, which made history as the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025. The album debuted at the No. 15 spot on Billboard’s all-genre 200 Albums chart and helped propel Wetmore to over 1.4 BILLION total global streams in just over a year. After securing his first No.1 at Country radio with “Wind Up Missin’ You,” his follow-up single “3,2,1” continues to climb as it notches No. 9 this week.

Over the past year, Wetmore has played some of country music’s biggest stages – from C2C and Stagecoach to Crash My Playa and beyond. He also made his sold-out headlining debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Most recently, Wetmore wrapped his direct support slot on Thomas Rhett’s Better In Boots Tour, following previously held support slots on the road with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis.

The Brunette World Tour Dates:

Feb. 12, 2026 in Boston, Mass. at Roadrunner *+

Feb. 13, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at Terminal 5 *+

Feb. 14, 2026 in Harrisburg, Penn. at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex

Feb. 21, 2026 in Okeechobee, Fla. at Fred Smith Rodeo Arena *

Feb. 22, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood *

Feb. 26, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. at The Armory *+

Feb. 27, 2026 in St. Louis, Mo. at The Factory *+

Feb. 28, 2026 in Durant, Okla. at The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort *

April 8, 2026 in Zurich, CH at Kaufleuten ~

April 9, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Carlswerk Victoria ~

April 10, 2026 in Brussels, BE at La Madeleine ~

April 12, 2026 in Copenhagen, DK at Vega Main Hall ~

April 13, 2026 in Stockholm, SE at Nalen ~

April 14, 2026 in Oslo, NO at Rockefeller ~

April 16, 2026 in Hamburg, DE at Fabrik ~

April 17, 2026 in Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg Max ~

April 20, 2026 in Dublin, IE at The Academy ~

April 21, 2026 in Belfast, N.I. at Ulster Hall ~

April 23, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy ~

April 24, 2026 in Manchester, UK at The Academy ~

April 26, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute ~

April 28, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

* with special guest Dasha

+ with special guest Jacob Hackworth

~ with special guest Carter Faith

ABOUT TUCKER WETMORE:

Tucker Wetmore is an ACM and CMA Awards-nominated singer-songwriter and headline performer who has surpassed 1 billion career streams. Raised in Kalama, Washington, the piano-playing student of country, rock, reggae and more wrote his first song after a college football injury, reaching Nashville in 2020. Kicking off his career with back-to-back Platinum “Wine Into Whiskey” and 2x Platinum debut No. 1 “Wind Up Missin' You,” Wetmore landed on Billboard's all genre Hot 100 in 2024 with both tracks.

After two features on the Twisters soundtrack, his first Grand Ole Opry appearance and a sold-out headline tour debut, Wetmore released his debut album What Not To to wide acclaim in 2025. Already a veteran of major tours alongside Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis and more, Wetmore spent this summer on the road with superstar Thomas Rhett.