TruththeBull Releases New Track 'Carousel'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atlanta-based rapper TruththeBull follows up his viral anthem 'HYPE ME UP' with the new single 'Carousel.' Produced by 30Roc, the track channels the bold, swaggering essence of late 2010s, mixing infectious hard-hitting drums with a twist. Truth has a magnetic delivery where everything about the song feels larger than life. 'Carousel' isn't just a song, it's a bold declaration that TruththeBull is ready to push boundaries, both musically and visually to elevate his creative vision to exciting new heights.

Following the schizophrenic and colorful character-laden rollout of his most recent releases 'TYRANT' and 'HYPE ME UP', this new release cements Truth as a real time example of true artist development. 'HYPE ME UP' gained traction as it began racking up organic creates on TikTok, catapulting the song to #28 on the Billboard Top 50 Chart and #13 on TikTok's Viral 50 Chart. The song also peaked at #2 on Instagram Reels trending sounds and was #1 on YoutTube's Highest Debuts On Shorts Chart. The song's internet virality not only translated to real world streams, but also organic cultural moments, as the track was performed by the Jackson State marching band.

"If there's one thing listeners should take away from this track, it's my versatility - from HYPE ME UP to Carousel. This song sets the stage for what's to come from me throughout 2025. The sound is bold, it FEELS grand," says TruththeBull.

His project centers around a concept called 'The Inner Spectrum', an imaginary place, visually potent and eerily similar to the set of a children's television show. The 'Inner Spectrum' hosts a cast of colorful characters living in a dilapidated house, which continues to deteriorate further as he continually releases more music. The 'Inner Spectrum' is thoughtfully threaded throughout the project, even his On The Radar saw him performing 'Hype Me Up' surrounded by the characters. He is an extremely interesting, dynamic, and unique artist who is brand new but has amassed a burgeoning cultural following with his hard hitting music.

Born and raised in Atlanta, GA Truth started writing raps in second grade, heavily influenced from the likes of Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar and Teezo Touchdown. While self-releasing tracks and building up a local following, Truth signed a deal with SLANG, a new frontline label fronted by Rene McLean, industry veteran and entrepreneur.

Comments