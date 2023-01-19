Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Length Album “En Motion”

Referencing the origins of Jazz as dance music, Isles seeks to introduce an uplifting soundscape that brings joy and movement back to the forefront.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Grammy-winning Trumpeter, Composer and Producer Nabaté Isles kicks the year off on a high note with the release of his highly anticipated full length project "En Motion".

An organic follow-up to his 2018 release "Eclectic Excursions", "En Motion" marks his second full length album led by an undeniable anthem for black women and girls around the world entitled "Black Girl Magic".

Blending 21st century sounds with delectable improvisation, he looks to his influences of the late 20th century - Donald Byrd and The Blackbyrds, Quincy Jones, Tom Browne, Roy Ayers and The Roots. With "En Motion", Nabaté promises a positive and inspiring start to the new year.

Leading with what has been coined his most influential hit single yet, "Black Girl Magic" delivers symbols of strength and confidence with self-identity as well as tremendous beauty through soaring vocals and a soulful rhythmic palette. Isles collaborated with songstress Badia Farha on the lyrics and melody & brought profound Hip-Hop flavor from none other than MuMu Fresh, both will be joining him on the NYC's City Winery stage for his Album Release this January. In addition, vocalist Nikki Grier provided essential vocal effects, delivering the talents of three powerful Black women in today's music. As the father of a radiant Black baby girl, Isles was inspired to co-create a song that his daughter and other black girls and women can live by, exuding a message of confidence, jubilation and celebration.

The album's full line-up is as follows:

The core band is Sam Barsh (also the album's producer), Eric Harland, Kaveh Rastegar, David Gilmore, Rachel Eckroth, and guests include James Francies, Ben Wendel, Victor Provost, Sasha Berliner, Kenny Davis, Mark Williams, Butter, Allakoi Peete, Suphala and Raydar Ellis. Added featured performers are Badia Farha, MuMu Fresh, Kardinal Offishall and the iconic Chuck D. "En Motion" is set for worldwide release on January 27, 2023.

NEXT SHOW:

January 28th, 8:00pm

CITY WINERY NYC // ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

Featuring: Mumu Fresh & Badia Fahra

Ticket Link here.

Listen to "Black Girl Magic" on Spotify HERE.




