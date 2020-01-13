Trout Steak Revival Announce New Studio Album

Trout Steak Revival have announced their fifth studio album The Light We Bring, due out Jan 31. The band will kick off their record release tour on Feb 2 in Aspen. All up to date news can be found at troutsteak.com.

Passionate. Handcrafted. Self-Reliant. These three words comprised the foundation of Trout Steak Revival's mission to create and release The Light We Bring. Ever celebrated by fans for wearing their hearts on their sleeves through song, the band members dig deeper into their own humanity, delivering moving lyrics and echoing themes of love, death, home, and change. Throughout the album, the emotive songwriting finds balance and harmony in the band's energetic and melodic instrumental arrangements.

The Light We Bring is the fifth studio album by the Colorado string band and their most organic offering to date. The choice to self-produce the album was an intentional effort by the band members to summon a camaraderie in the studio setting that echoes the band's practices together on the road. As both the artists and producer, they relied on themselves to deliver an album that was genuine in both its creation and presentation. The band's inclusion of guest instrumentalists, including brass, woodwinds, and orchestral strings, enrich the album's vibrancy. The variety of original songs crosses over countless genres and reflects diverse influences. The band's self-reliance expanded even to the cover artwork, which features a chalk drawing of a high desert landscape by guitarist William Koster.

As the band's sound has evolved over the years, so too has its albums, and The Light We Bring only furthers that truth. What started as a group of friends exploring mountain bluegrass is now a free-form and exciting exploration of indie, folk, and roots music, beckoning listeners to join the band on its musical journey.

ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

FEBRUARY

February 2 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

February 5 - State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

February 6 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

February 7 - Sheridan Opera House - Telluride, CO

February 8 - Public House - Crested Butte, CO

February 13 - Pine Creek Lodge - Livingston, MT

February 14 - Pine Creek Lodge - Livingston, MT

February 15 - Remington Bar - Whitefish, MT

February 18 - Nectar Lounge - Seattle, WA

February 19 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

February 20 - Rhythm & Rye - Olympia, WA

February 21 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

February 22 - The Olympic - Boise, ID

February 23 - The Mangy Moose - Teton Village, WY

MARCH

March 13- The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

March 14 - Listening Room - Grand Rapids, MI

March 19 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

March 20 - Mineral Point Opera House - Mineral Point, WI

March 21 - McComb-Bruchs Performing Arts - Wautoma, WI

March 22 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

March 27 - WinterWondergrass - Squaw Valley, CA

March 28 - WinterWondergrass - Squaw Valley, CA

APRIL

April 3 - Berkeley Bluegrass Festival - Berkeley, CA

April 17 - Durango Bluegrass Meltdown - Durango, CO

April 18 - Durango Bluegrass Meltdown - Durango, CO

More dates to be added!





