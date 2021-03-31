Trope Hits Hard with Debut Album 'Eleutheromania'

Hollywood-based alternative rockers Trope have released their debut album, Eleutheromania. This juggernaut of progressive odd-time signature epics and alternative rock anthems was made with the help of music industry stalwarts Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica) engineering, David Bottrill (Peter Gabriel, Tool) creative consulting and mixing, and Ted Jensen (The Eagles, Pantera) mastering. While the album showcases the mastery of these music industry veterans, the single versions for "Hyperextend," "Shout," and "Pareidolia" were mixed and mastered by Trope's producer/guitar player, Moonhead.

Eleutheromania, which means "a manic zeal for freedom," was incepted after lead singer Diana Studenberg and Moonhead joined forces to co-create the album. Moonhead produced a foundation of progressive-style riff rock and alternative chordal structures, which Studenberg interweaved powerful lyrics and melodies, building anthemic choruses and polyrhythmic verses. The juxtaposition in the lyrics can be heard throughout the album in songs like "Lambs," where Studenberg laments, "Don't make me hate the world like you do, although I'm hurt and bruised," to the more finger-pointed and direct "Plateau," which proclaims, "Hold me down, take a position. Stifle, deny and throw shame on."

The album opens with "Lambs," where the delayed bass line takes prominence and is layered with polyrhythmic vocals and smashing guitars. "Hyperextend" explores the effects of challenging relationships in a musical journey that recontextualizes a difficult subject into an all-conquering story.

Taking on a classic song, Trope have crafted a hypnotic cover of Tears for Fears' "Shout." Trope keeps the familiarity of the classic while making it their own - reshaping it into a melodic rock anthem for current times. Trope's version found its way to Tears for Fears' Curt Smith, who gave it a thumbs up by sharing it on Twitter.

Meanwhile, "Pareidolia" exhibits Trope's progressive side in full force, with its time signature and feel changes, moody dynamics and a bombastic drum solo.

Watch the official music video for "Pareidolia" below: