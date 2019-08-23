Triple Addiction Release New Single 'American Heartbreak' Ahead Of Fall EP Release

New Jersey-based rock band Triple Addiction have released their new single, "American Heartbreak," out on all digital platforms NOW. Having recently given listeners a taste of their upcoming EP with their last single "Hard To Say Goodbye," the band is showing off one final preview with the "American Heartbreak" single. Their sound is consistent - the band blends together influences of alternative, hard rock, pop/rock, and a hint of country to create their unique flavor. Triple Addiction brings high energy and captivating vocal melodies to their sound, stirring in nostalgia to the mix. A blast of energy to end the summer, Triple Addiction is gearing up for their EP release (also titled "American Heartbreak"), slated for release this fall. About the single, the band states:

This song is the title track and second single off the album. The song looks at how we as Americans deal with heartbreak. Usually with every breakup there is the same story, things are going well for a while, eventually a rift happens, and then the "back to the drawing board" feeling hits. This song puts a fun, bar band spin on Heartbreak.

Triple Addiction is a rock group from central New Jersey who blends a unique sound of classic rock, southern rock, and country into one new but familiar style of music. The group consists of triplet brothers, Chris Loree (lead vocals/Guitar), Jon Loree (drums/vocals), and Brandon Loree (bass/vocals) as well as their best friend Dominic Zamora (guitar/vocals). The brothers started playing together when they were 12. With each family member picking a different instrument, the brothers instantly took to playing cover tunes, and writing originals. Starting with cover band gigs at local bars and fairs, Triple Addiction eventually worked their way up to playing original gigs at local venues such.

In January 2016 the band released their first, self-titled EP which received good feedback from fans and critics alike. Since 2016 the band's sound has changed, and with lineup changes and life changes, the band has gone in a slightly different direction from their older music. Triple Addiction combines catchy guitar riffs, vocal harmonies, and real down-to-earth lyrics to reach their audience. Their message is to spread positivity, fun, and good vibes to a world so saturated with negativity and anger. Their lyrics are real, their live show is full of fun and high energy, and they are looking to break into the rock and country market. "American Heartbreak" is out on all digital music platforms NOW.

