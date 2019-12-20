Trilane Team Up with Fellow Swedish Producer Felicity for Classic Progressive House Gem 'Come Back Down'

Trilane duo returns to Protocol with their brand new track "Come Back Down" with fellow Swede Felicity, a solid modern progressive gem that will have you blasting off to a different realm at first listen. With its bouncy bassline, spacey synths, and energetic melodies, "Come Back Down" is reminiscent of progressive house's early days when icons like Axwell ruled the radio waves. The revival of this classic sound is something Protocol has truly taken to heart this year, inspiring another generation of electronic music listeners to fall in love with its uplifting vibe. The new track follows Trilane's "Believe" with Philip Strand and "Never Forget," which was edited by Nicky Romero himself. "Come Back Down" is Felicity's debut on the label; he previously released on Size, Axtone, and other notable record labels.



Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Among them are Trilane, the Swedish powerhouse duo behind Protocol tracks "Miss Out," "Hot For U," "Bittersweet," "Still Think Of You," and "Believe." With their string of releases on Protocol over the last 2 years, Trilane have become label veterans, with "Come Back Down" being their 6th release. They have also released on Revealed Recordings and Wall Recordings. With the unwavering support of Nicky himself and other high-profile artists, it's safe to say Trilane's future is very bright indeed.

Listen to "Come Back Down" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories