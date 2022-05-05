Triathalon Share New Single 'Time'

Today, New York-based trio Triathalon unveils their latest song "Time" with an accompanying music video via FLOOD. Watch the new music video, which was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Peter B Samuels along with the band's own Adam Intrator.

"This song has been three years in the making," the band explains. "We wanted to explore both old and new sounds but through a darker lens. We hope people get lost in the chaos."

"Time" is the band's second offering since signing with Lex Records, following the release of "Spin" last month.

Triathalon is the trio of Chad Chilton, Hunter Jayne and Adam Intrator, who formed in Savannah, Georgia and are now based in Brooklyn. The band has released four albums-SLEEP CYCLE (2020) Online (2018)-praised by The FADER as "complex and rich"-Nothing Bothers Me (2015) and Lo-Tide (2014).

Watch the new music video here: