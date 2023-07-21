Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song 'K-Pop'

Scott's new album "UTOPIA" will be released soon.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song 'K-Pop'

Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott releases his new single “K-POP” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. 

Bringing together three of the music industry’s biggest superstars, “K-POP” has long been mythologized by fans since being first teased earlier this year. It opens up the world of UTOPIA and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once.

It finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison. Alongside the song, the official music video is set to premiere today at 12 PM ET / 9AM PT.

With more yet to be announced, UTOPIA stands to be the biggest and most buzz-worthy musical moment of the year. In true Travis Scott fashion, the album is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world. Up next, the once-in-a-generation auteur and cultural phenomenon will give the live debut of the new material on stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on July 28, like only Travis Scott can. Tickets are available exclusively here.

In addition, UTOPIA is currently available to pre-order at here and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. The album follow’s Travis Scott’s 2018 record-breaking, culture-shifting masterpiece ASTROWORLD, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart and spurred the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “SICKO MODE” featuring Drake.

Get ready to experience UTOPIA fully soon.

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, Rosé Glow Photo
Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, 'Rosé Glow'

As a prelude to her upcoming EP, 'The 11th Hour', rising Australian pop artist, Sophia Petro releases her eagerly awaited single, 'Rosé Glow', bursting with mesmerising, catchy melodies and relatable storytelling lyricism.

2
Christine Tarquinios EP, Silhouette Takes Listeners On A Sonic Journey Of Resilience And S Photo
Christine Tarquinio's EP, 'Silhouette' Takes Listeners On A Sonic Journey Of Resilience And Self-Discovery

Melbourne, Australian based Singer-songwriter, Christine Tarquinio is delighted to share today's release of her latest EP, 'Silhouette'. Produced by the talented Joshua Hennessy of Pivotal Music Melbourne, this captivating collection of five tracks is set to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide.

3
Daryl Mosleys A LIFE WELL LIVED Delivers Heartfelt Hometown Stories Photo
Daryl Mosley's A LIFE WELL LIVED Delivers Heartfelt Hometown Stories

Award-winning songwriter Daryl Mosley's third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED (Pinecastle Records), delivers an 11-song collection of heartfelt hometown stories. Available July 21, the disc offers reflections on family, faith, and friendship - all in Mosley's singular voice, which Americana Highways calls 'a blessing that just might come from another world.' Radio programmers can access via AirPlay Direct.

4
Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project Country Chapel Photo
Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project 'Country Chapel'

Produced by Dave Cobb at Georgia May Studio in Savannah, Georgia, Country Chapel seamlessly blends traditional church harmonies with Tritt's signature award-winning vocal style, offering a unique and inspiring listening experience. This long-awaited Gospel project promises to be a defining milestone in Tritt's illustrious career.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE