Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song 'K-Pop'

Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott releases his new single “K-POP” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Bringing together three of the music industry’s biggest superstars, “K-POP” has long been mythologized by fans since being first teased earlier this year. It opens up the world of UTOPIA and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once.

It finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison. Alongside the song, the official music video is set to premiere today at 12 PM ET / 9AM PT.

With more yet to be announced, UTOPIA stands to be the biggest and most buzz-worthy musical moment of the year. In true Travis Scott fashion, the album is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world. Up next, the once-in-a-generation auteur and cultural phenomenon will give the live debut of the new material on stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on July 28, like only Travis Scott can. Tickets are available exclusively here.

In addition, UTOPIA is currently available to pre-order at here and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. The album follow’s Travis Scott’s 2018 record-breaking, culture-shifting masterpiece ASTROWORLD, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart and spurred the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “SICKO MODE” featuring Drake.

Get ready to experience UTOPIA fully soon.

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.