Train to Release 'Live at Royal Albert Hall' Concert + Album

In April, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd for their first-ever performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London. The spectacular show, which was captured with 18 cameras to ensure fans experience every moment of the magic, will be globally broadcast on premier streaming platform Veeps on Monday, July 22, 2024. Adding to an already unforgettable experience, the band will join the broadcast, answering questions from fans LIVE beginning at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET. Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S. can access the show for free as part of their subscription; for fans outside the U.S., tickets to the livestream are now on sale for $11.99.

To celebrate the monumental concert, Train will release an accompanying, new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, out July 26. Live at Royal Albert Hall will feature the band’s milestone performance from the legendary venue, including one of their first live performances of new single “Long Yellow Dress.”

Train frontman Pat Monahan shares of the show, “After 25 years of visiting London and walking past the iconic Royal Albert Hall, we finally had an opportunity to perform there. It was one of the most memorable shows of our lives. To be in such an historic and beautiful venue where so many of our idols performed was an honor and privilege. Thank you, London! You were incredible and we can prove it on tape and video. Thank you, RAH. We will be looking forward to our next visit.”

Train: Live at Royal Albert Hall brings the band's signature sound and critically-acclaimed catalog of chart-topping smash hits to fans everywhere. The concert will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S., and fans around the world can buy an individual show ticket for $11.99 HERE. The show will air on Veeps on July 22 at approximately 5 PM PT. Fans can rewatch the show on Veeps for three days after the original air date, and fans will be able to access the show for 12 months after the original air date.

North American fans can also catch Train on the road this summer with REO Speedwagon on their epic co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour featuring very special guest Yacht Rock Revue, which kicked off July 8 in Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater. Produced by Live Nation, the 45-city tour will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans across the country will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites. For all tour dates and details, visit HERE.

About Train

Train is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’s Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA 7x platinum, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco (2009), which was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso (2014), For Me, It's You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). Train released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, in May 2022 and most recently released a new song "I Know" ft. Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine, which marked their 27th career entry on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Train’s new single “Long Yellow Dress” was released in April 2024, and they are set to release a live album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, this summer.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

Photo Credit: Jasper Graham

