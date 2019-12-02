Tracy Lawrence Plays 14th Annual MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert

On Tuesday, November 26th, Tracy Lawrence hosted his 14th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry & Concert benefiting Nashville Rescue Mission as they continue their work within the homeless communities of Nashville, TN.

This year's event yielded an impressive 500 fried turkeys which fed approximately 6,000 people. Participants showed up to Nashville Rescue Mission bright and early at 5:00am and started firing up their cookers. The day was spent frying the hundreds of donated turkeys for those in need in Metro Nashville and across Middle Tennessee. Lawrence was joined by numerous volunteers to provide a warm, hearty meal for individuals and families who may be struggling this holiday season - showing how when a community comes together to help one another, what an immense impact it can have.



"I can't begin to express my gratitude to Nashville Rescue Mission, the staff and all of the volunteers who spent many selfless hours giving of themselves for those less fortunate," says Tracy. He continues, "I know we were all exhausted when it was over but also very inspired by the love and generosity in everyone's heart. My wish is that we all can keep Charity in our hearts thru out the entire holiday season."

Mission:Possible has been a resounding success in the Nashville community for the past 14 years. By utilizing this outstanding momentum, the Mission:Possible event has been able to expand in markets such as Louisville and Dallas - with a goal of reaching out even further! This year's combined events helped raise over $150,000 - pushing Mission:Possible's overall contributions to over $700,000 since its inception and were able to prepare approximately 9,000 meals (Dallas fried 150 turkeys and 100 in Louisville).

To date, Mission:Possible has fried over 6,500 turkeys and prepared over 93,000 meals.

Following the day a food preparation, Lawrence was joined by fellow artists Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Clay Walker, and Halfway to Hazard, at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon for a sold out concert experience. All proceeds from the concert's ticket sales went to support Nashville Rescue Mission and their work.

In 2016, Tracy was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with "Philanthropist of The Year" for his nationally recognized annual MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert. His dedication to helping those in need is a drive that has long lived within Tracy. This year, he made a donation on behalf of Mission:Possible to Helping the Hungry in Memphis, TN following the cancellation of a fundraising event. His generous contribution ensured the community was still served and warm meals provided to all.

Earlier this year, Lawrence released his first original studio album in six years, Made In America, which is available now on all download and streaming platforms. He can currently be seen on the road with his "Made In America" tour with stops throughout the U.S.

Photo Credit: Sara Kauss





