Tré Burt Announces 'Traffic Fiction' Tour

Tickets are on-sale to the general public this Friday, October 20.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Tré Burt Announces 'Traffic Fiction' Tour

Singer-songwriter Tré Burt recently released his new album Traffic Fiction (Oh Boy Records) and today he announces the “Traffic Fiction” tour with dates starting in Dallas, TX on January 19. 

The tour concludes in Seattle, WA on January 31 and also makes a stop in Los Angeles for a show at Gold Diggers on January 25. Tickets are on-sale to the general public this Friday, October 20, but fans can sign up here for exclusive access to presale tickets tomorrow. Ahead of the tour Burt will also be playing at The Blue Room at Third Man Records in Nashville on November 2 and all dates are listed below.

Burt is looking forward to getting on the road and shares, “Hello citizens of places. This is just me telling y'all how absolutely pumped me and the band is to bring you the “TRAFFIC FICTION” Tour. I can't wait to play real loud for you. See you there.”

Traffic Fiction marks a musical reinvention for Burt and is deeply influenced by the soul music he listened to with his grandfather as a child. His Grandfather, Tommy Burt passed away as he was writing this album, but their relationship is preserved via the 14 tracks found on Traffic Fiction including the jubilant “Santiago” which Tré is sharing a video for today. 

In addition, Tré also released “Kids In Tha Yard,” which Brooklyn Vegan called a bluesy, psychedelic soul song" and “Piece of Me” of which American Songwriter said “The trippy, rock-tinged track finds the acclaimed, genre-bending songsmith trying to find his footing while feeling the sting of a broken relationship.”

Traffic Fiction is the follow up to 2021's You, Yeah, You, his sophomore album and one where bits of his roots and compositional ambitions began to emerge. On Traffic Fiction, they are in full bloom, from the sweet country-soul surrealism of the title track to the skywriting rock of “2 For Tha Show,” Burt as urgent and commanding as he's ever been. Traffic Fiction is the sound of Burt confidently bending a sentimental past to his present will.

To get to this new alchemy of soul, dub, and more than a little punk, Burt returned to the basics—self-recording in sequestered silence. During a Canadian tour, he spent a week in the foothills of the Rockies beside the Bow River in Canmore, AB writing these songs. He rented enough instruments from the affordable gear emporium Long & McQuade

to build a makeshift studio for his GarageBand demos. The title track soon emerged, its effortless magnetism prompted by a poem he'd written about stupid city congestion and a piece by saxophonist and singer Gary Bartz. 

Burt recognized he had found the sound of the next album, so he booked another rural cabin in Canada for 9 days and rented more guitars, basses, and the same keyboard he'd bought during the You, Yeah, You sessions. For the better part of a lifetime, Burt had told himself he didn't have the chops to sing like those childhood heroes from the Cadillac days. Burt built his one-man-band demos before returning to Nashville's The Bomb Shelter to work with a trusted band of pals and esteemed producer Andrija Tokic.

With the full band, those demos poured out into circumspect love songs and joyous tunes of existential reckoning. His grandfather was dying. The world was struggling with a pandemic and the specter of a third world war. But Burt gave himself permission to have fun and be funny, to let these songs lift him and, eventually, maybe others, too. Traffic Fiction indeed feels like a buoy amid these turbulent times, something that pulls us above the wreckage. 

At three points during Traffic Fiction, Burt interweaves bits of recorded conversations with his late grandfather, Tommy. They talk about Stevie Wonder, Burt's career and the fatigue it can bring, and, finally, the sense that he's carrying on a family tradition through these records. It's a reminder not only of what Burt experienced while making Traffic Fiction but also of what he overcame. He found strength in the soul of his youth, and, for that, he's never sounded stronger.

Tré Burt tour dates

11/2: The Blue Room - Nashville, TN

1/19 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

1/20 - 3Ten at ACL - Austin, TX

1/23 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

1/25 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA

1/26 - Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

1/27 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

1/28 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

1/30 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

1/31 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: OXBOW Release Gunwale Video Ahead of North American Tour Photo
Video: OXBOW Release 'Gunwale' Video Ahead of North American Tour

With Oxbow launching their North American tour this Friday in Philadelphia, the band has released a video for 'Gunwale,' the latest cinematic entry into the band's slate of videos from their recently released album, Love's Holiday (Ipecac Recordings). The video was directed by Annapaola Martin. Plus, check out tour dates!

2
Slash Sets World Tour Dates With Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Photo
Slash Sets World Tour Dates With Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 will kick off with the band's return to Mexico City's Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SMKC hit 21 countries, and 32 cities across the globe.

3
Dylan LeBlanc Announces U.S. Tour Dates Supporting New Album Photo
Dylan LeBlanc Announces U.S. Tour Dates Supporting New Album

Dylan LeBlanc announces 2024 U.S. tour dates in support of his new album COYOTE. Find out more about his upcoming tour and album release. Coyote is a semi-autobiographical concept album centered on the character of Coyote, a man on the run from his past. On “The Crowd Goes Wild” LeBlanc looks outside Coyote's individual journey.

4
Willi Carlisle Braves Battle In The Name Of Love on Single Critterland Photo
Willi Carlisle Braves Battle In The Name Of Love on Single 'Critterland'

Willi Carlisle showcases his battle for love in his lead-off single, 'Critterland.' The single is part of his upcoming album, produced by Darrell Scott. Carlisle starts the last leg of his U.S. tour on October 17th in San Luis Obispo, California, before heading out on a European tour. Check out all the tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SHUCKED
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE LION KING
CHICAGO