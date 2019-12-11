Town Mountain Releases 'Down Low' Video Featuring Tyler Childers

Known for their rowdy, energetic performances, Town Mountain has spent most of 2019 on the road, playing major festivals and venues across the country, including the legendary Grand Ole Opry. On September 30, the band made their debut at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, to a sold-out crowd alongside prolific singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen and Grammy-nominee Tyler Childers. Today, JamBase premiered the band's live performance of "Down Low" featuring Childers, who co-wrote the duet with banjo player and vocalist Jesse Langlais for Town Mountain's most recent album, New Freedom Blues. "It's always a pleasure to do shows with Tyler and The Food Stamps," Langlais explains. "We love the guys and we love the music, brothers in arms! And it's always a highlight when Tyler comes up with us and performs 'Down Low'. Especially at a venue like Red Rocks where you can just feel the energy and magic in the air."

The band played a number of songs from their extensive discography including their well-known rendition of Bruce Springsteen's 1984 single "I'm On Fire", a fan-favorite that has racked up almost 6.5 million streams on the group's Spotify alone. Childers ended the night with what The Boot called an "epic, show-stopping jam session", calling on Town Mountain guitarist/vocalist Robert Greer and Robert Earl Keen to join him in performing Keen's classic, "The Road Goes On Forever".

Town Mountain recently wrapped up 2019 with one final run that included a two-night stint at Nashville's beloved Station Inn; the band invited a handful of surprise guests to join them on stage, including Grammy award-winning songwriter Jim Lauderdale, dobro legend Jerry Douglas, and hailed bluegrass flatpicker

Billy Strings. Read more about the night via Nashville Lifestyles.

Returning to the road in 2020, the band will tour the East Coast and are set to perform at Squaw Valley's WinterWonderGrass in late March.

Town Mountain 2020 Tour Dates:

Jan 23 - Easton, MD - The Avalon Theatre

Jan 24 - Berryville, VA - Barns of Rose Hill

Jan 25 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Clementine Cafe

Jan 31 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

Feb 1 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

Feb 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Visulite Theater

Feb 8 - Boone, NC - Boone Saloon

Feb 27 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

Feb 28 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart's Opera House

Feb 29 - Pineville, KY - Bell Theater

Mar 28 - Squaw Valley, CA - WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival

Apr 16 - Greer, SC - SpringSkunk Music Festival

May 2 - Asheboro, NC - Jimmy-June Music and Arts Festival

Jun 6 - Pagosa Springs, CO - Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass

Jul 16 - Clayton, NY - Clayton Opera House





