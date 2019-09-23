Tove Lo Releases Fourth Full-Length Studio Album 'Sunshine Kitty'

Global pop-artist Tove Lo releases her fourth full-length studio album 'Sunshine Kitty' [Island Records], a 14-track collection of empowered and enigmatic pop gems, out in the world and joining her already growing catalog of Golden Globe® Award-nominated and GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum hits.

"My fourth album in five years, feels really surreal. It's my best one yet. Sunshine Kitty tells some of my teenage love stories, current infatuation and future fears. Almost like a scrap book. I'm so proud and grateful to all of the features, producers and co-writers. Everyone was down to enter the pop weirdness and experiment! I think the best way to describe this whole album is just that it's like me - I don't think, I just do. And that's what I did." Tove Lo reveals.



Listen to 'Sunshine Kitty' below.



Alongside her highly anticipated full-length release, featuring a top-rated cast of collaborators and guests including Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, ALMA, MC Zaac and Doja Cat, Tove Lo also revealed the official video for her latest single 'Sweettalk my Heart.' On the Inspiration for the song, Tove explains "Sweettalk my Heart is weirdly my happy love song. In a way I'm asking the person I love to lie to me; promise things we both know we can't know if we can keep. Because nobody knows the future. But it's about believing what you're both feeling in the present - that you'll love each other forever. It might be naive, but I think that's good. Being realistic about love makes it impossible to fully feel it."



Directed by Bradley & Pablo, Tove Lo revealed what it was like working with the esteemed duo: "they're really good at making cool powerful female artist look their most awesome."On the inspiration: "I wrote this song; being newly in love with someone while being far away from them, forced to communicate through a screen most of the time, the idea of shooting through glass/see through walls came to life."



Watch the video for 'Sweettalk My Heart' HERE.



On February 3, 2020, Tove Lo will kick-off her North American headlining SUNSHINE KITTY TOUR. ALMA will be direct support for the entire tour with very special guests BROODS joining the line-up in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets go on-sale TODAY. Following her North American run, in March, Tove Lo will head off to the UK and Europe for a string of headline shows, with support from Millie Turner, concluding with a hometown show in Stockholm. For a full list of dates, see below. For tickets and more information, go to: www.tove-lo.com



'Sunshine Kitty' was recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, and represents a new chapter for Tove, marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a budding romance. Inspired by an episode of Girls, the title shares its name with an accompanying animated Lynx-"Lo" in Swedish-who joins Tove on this trip. The title is "a play on pussy power, but it's a happy, positive way of seeing it," Tove Lo states. "It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She's super cute, but she does stupid s like getting in fights and getting fed up. It's how I feel the album sounds."



Having re-teamed with "Habits (Stay High)" and "Talking Body" collaborators Jakob Jerlström and Ludvig Söderberg, they "took time like we used to, got drunk in the studio, and experimented with different sounds we hadn't tried before." This experimentation widened the scope of her signature style as evidenced by the lead single "Glad He's Gone." Delicately plucked acoustic guitar entwines with her devilishly angelic delivery before Tove locks into an eyebrow-raising call-and-response with herself.



Meanwhile, lustrous piano underscores the sunny cadence of "Sweettalk my Heart" where she gleefully accepts, "the lies a lover tells you that you both want to believe."Eighties-esque keys drone through the nostalgic "Bad as the Boys" as it recalls,"Realizing my first crush on a girl." Glistening neon production and Latin rhythms grind on the club-ready "Are U gonna tell her?" as she admits, "our bodies tingle tight in the purple light, we're making love passed out, we look so damn good tonight." Sunshine Kitty flexes from the hypnotic assurance of "Anywhere u go" to the wild Euro dance elation of "Jacques," which proves, "I still like to rave."



In the end, Tove Lo's imagination offers the ultimate escape.

"When my music makes fans free, there's nothing better," she leaves off. "Feel free to be sad, happy, or escape for a minute. I hope you can play this when you're driving and need to let your feelings out. Or, you can put it on and cry into your headphones. Maybe you blast it to dance everything off. Whenever you need an outlet, I'm here."



'Sunshine Kitty' is out everywhere now. Listen here:





