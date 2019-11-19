Tourists Reveal Mesmeric Video for 'ALIGN'

Produced and directed by Callum Earnshaw and Andy Hopper, the video was filmed at The Spanish Barn: an 800 year old barn at Torre Abbey. While also a venue of historic significance, The Spanish Barn was purposefully selected for its direct locality to the band's base in Torquay where new single 'Align' was created.

The selection of venue may have been directly inputted by Tourists, but that aside, Earnshaw and Hopper were offered something of a blank canvas for the rest of the shoot. Letting their imaginations flow, the videographers created their own visual interpretation for 'Align'; a cascade of dystopian and industrial symbolism, hypnotic strobing and enigmatic codings that both disorient the viewer and enhance the track's highwire tension.

Reflecting on the experience of creating the 'Align' Video, Callum Earnshaw explains:

"The Spanish Barn is a pretty unique and special location and we knew that we wanted to transform the space into something even more spectacular. We brought in projection guru Tim Dollimore from The Media Workshop to project Andy's chaotic animations onto three walls in order to create the sense of immersive movement with the projections, which suited the dynamics and tempo of the track perfectly."

