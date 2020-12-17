TourGigs Rolls Out Multiple Holiday Shows Featuring Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Josh Groban, And ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons

Livestream concert experience industry leader TourGigs brings the magic of holiday season live shows straight to your living room this holiday season with a lineup that features something for everyone, including holiday classics and new favorites previously only experienced in person. Today's current landscape demands an opportunity to experience live events safely, and TourGigs provides unmatched audio and visual artistic quality to create a unique and intimate fan opportunity.

UPCOMING SHOWS AND INFORMATION:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's First Ever Livestream Event: Christmas Eve & Other Stories

THIS Friday, Dec. 18 | 8 p.m. ET

Get access at www.tsolivestream.com

Your favorite rock holiday tradition continues this season as Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings an electrifying 90-minute performance of its beloved album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" directly into your home with the story and the music that started it all (but don't worry - they didn't forget about the lasers!). TSO has played live to over 17 million people and they are one of the top touring acts on the road every year.

Josh Groban NOEL Holiday Livestream Event: His First Ever Holiday Concert!

THIS Saturday, Dec. 19 | 4 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET

Get access at www.joshgroban.com/livestream/holiday

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel (2007), and most recently, Bridges (2018) and Harmony (2020).

The Jungle Show featuring Billy F. Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan, Chris Layton, Sue Foley and Mike Flanigan: Streaming Live from Antone's in Austin, Texas

Friday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. GMT/London, 8 p.m. AEST/Sydney

Get access at jungleshow.tv

The Jungle Show is ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons, the legendary Jimmie Vaughan, Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Blues Music Award winner Sue Foley and B3 giant Mike Flanigin. It's both a supergroup and a rip-roaring jaw-dropping annual event that, until now, you could only experience in person at Antone's Nightclub. Together, they dig deep into Texas blues history and even reimagine a handful of ZZ Top classics. Dazzle. Precision. Guts. Lowdown blues. That's The Jungle Show and this Austin tradition is now bad and nationwide!