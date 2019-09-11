Touche Amore Release New Song 'Deflector'

In the three years since the release of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Stage Four, Touché Amoré has spent their time touring and reflecting on a record that was deeply personal. Time heals, and singer Jeremy Bolm explains that moving forward, they want to shake things up, "This time around, we need to take a chance with the unfamiliar. Someone who would take us out of our comfort zone. Enter Ross Robinson. A man who knows no comfort zone. I followed his career all through my youth to being a young adult. When we returned from our recent Midwest tour, we entered the studio to record a song with Ross and see if there was chemistry..." That chemistry was captured with Robinson's (Korn, At the Drive-In, Glassjaw) signature analog recording style and "Deflector" was born in a small basement studio in Atwater Village, CA.

"Deflector" will be featured on an exclusive 7" with previously released track "Green." Fans can pre-order the 7" now in olive green with white splatter via the band's webstore, here. The band will also have exclusive tour variants for sale on the road this fall. Touché Amoré will kick-off a month long European co-headlining tour with labelmates Deafheaven on Monday in Budapest. Beginning November 16, Touché with hit the road supporting labelmates La Dispute. The tour will wrap in the band's hometown of Los Angeles, CA on December 3 at The Belasco.

European co-headline w/ Deafheaven

9/16 Budapest, HU A38

9/17 Ljubljana, SI Kino Šiška

9/18 Milan, IT Santeria Social Club

9/20 Vienna, AT Arena Wien Open Air

9/21 Prague, CZ MeetFactory

9/22 Berlin, DE SO36

9/23 Copenhagen, DK Vega

9/25 Hamburg, DE Markthalle Hamburg

9/26 Haarlem, NL Patronaat

9/27 Wiesbaden, DE Schlachthof Wiesbade

9/29 Bristol, UK SWX

9/30 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Riverside Newcastle

10/1 Glasgow, UK The Garage

10/2 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

10/3 London, UK Electric Ballroom

10/4 Brussels, BE AB Ballroom

10/5 Paris, FR Le Trabendo

10/7 Cologne, DE Carlswerk Victoria

10/8 Munich, DE Backstage Werk

10/9 Zürich, CH Rote Fabrik Aktionshalle

10/10 Lyon, FR L' Epicerie Moderne

10/11 Barcelona, ES AMFest

10/12 Madrid, ES Shôko Madrid

10/13 Porto, PT Amplifest



North America w/ La Dispute

11/16 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

11/18 Chicago, IL Metro

11/19 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

11/20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

11/22 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

11/23 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/24 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

11/26 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

11/27 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

11/29 Charlotte, NC The Underground

12/1 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

12/2 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Heaven)

12/3 Nashville, TN The Basement East

12/11 Mesa, AZ Nile Theatre

12/12 San Diego, CA House of Blues

12/13 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre



Formed in Burbank, California, across 2007 and 2008, the band's urgent sound has grown tighter and more refined through four full-length albums, a series of EPs, and various single releases. Lead singer Jeremy Bolm, guitarists Nick Steinhardt and Clayton Stevens, bassist Tyler Kirby, and drummer Elliot Babin have created a trajectory for themselves through hard work and dedication. Over the years the band rose to prominence with 2009's ...To the Beat of a Dead Horse, 2011's Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me, and crossed into new territory with the 2013 art-punk masterpiece Is Survived By. In late 2016 Touché Amoré released their fourth studio album, Stage Four. The album graced many critics' lists including A.V. Club's "20 Best Albums of 2016" list, Stereogum's "50 Best Albums Of 2016" list, and one of the 20 best emo/punk albums of 2016 by Brooklyn Vegan. In celebration of playing their 1000th show in their hometown of Los Angeles to celebrate their 10-year anniversary as a band in 2018, the band released their live album 10 Years / 1000 Shows at The Regent Theater.





Related Articles View More Music Stories