Tori Kelly, Colbie Caillat, Us The Duo and More to Play Carnegie Hall on Dec. 5 for Benefit Concert

Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5th to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative Sophie's Place, which provides music therapy facilities built in children's hospitals and Kate Winslet's Golden Hat Foundation, which celebrates and fosters awareness of those living with autism. Additional guest performers include Grammy Award winner Lisa Fischer, two-time #1 Billboard Charting artist Tim Janis, Tezza Barton, Paul Greene, Paul Baloche, Reilly Anspaugh, Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, Tom Rhoads, Lynn Hilary, Eimear McGeown, Alex Boye, Braedon Young, Dallyn Vail Bayles, host Robert Callely, the Music of Hope choir, Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, conductors Julien Benichou, Matt Vanzini and more!

Tickets for Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests are available via CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 and at www.carnegiehall.org . A special 20% fan appreciation discount code will be offered Nov. 15th at 11am expiring Nov.20 @ 11:59pm. Code: FAN32754 Get your tickets here: http://bit.ly/2JU6rCF





