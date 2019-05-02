Tony Quattro Releases 'Panama' EP

LA via London/NYC producer, DJ and Comedy Central "Broad City" composer Tony Quattro today returns with his new Panama EP - three brash club ready tracks nodding to the rhythms of North/West Africa, South America, and the Middle East, collaging syncopated hand drums, Middle Eastern wind instruments, tri-lingual vocals, and more into after-hours house and global club meditations. Tony Quattro's Panama EP is out now.

Listen to the album below!

"The title track features Lua Preta - a Warsaw based duo helmed by Angolan MC Ms. Gia G and Polish producer Mentalcut. I was particularly drawn to the trilingual vibes in Ms. Gia G's voice that delivers in Portuguese and Angolan with a hint of Polish," Tony explains.

"I'm perpetually inspired by these types of cultural crossroads," he continues. "As a third generation immigrant growing up in both London and New York City, I was exposed to two of the biggest global melting pots on the planet at an early age and use my background as a percussionist to harness the myriad influences from my upbringing."

"In addition to modern globalization and the diaspora, the EP celebrates the connections between ancient cultures and my fascination with the bizarre similarities between their art, religion, and structures. Panama is a crossroads country between North and South America, and it also happened to be a catchy hook in the lead single, so it was an easy fit for both the title and as a reference for the artwork which borrows from Panama folk art Mola."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include