Tony Montana Reissues Solo Album

Former bass player for legendary hard rockers Great White, Tony Montana, proudly presents this 2020 reissue of his sole solo album, Tombstone Shuffle! Montana was present for Great White's meteoric rise into rock superstardom, joining the band in 1989 just as thier multi-platinum selling album ...Twice Shy was being released. He took those chops, honed in front of stadiums and arenas, and applied them to his own songs for Tombstone Shuffle, released in 2000. This 20th anniversary edition has been digitally remastered and includes the bonus tracks from both the French and Japanese releases. Available on both CD and digital starting March 13 courtesy of Deadline Music, the hard rock and metal imprint of indie giant Cleopatra Records!



Pre-order/Pre-save the new album here: https://orcd.co/tonymontana

Catch Montana on tour as a solo artist and with Jack Russell's Great White this year!

Tony Montana's - Orange County Sunday Jam

03/29/2020 Highway 39 Events Center 1563 State College, Anaheim, CA

With Jack Russell's Great White



04/17/2020

04/18/2020

04/25/2020

04/26/2020 Rockpile West

05/02/2020 Sunken Garden Theater 3875 N. St. Mary's Street San Antonio TX

05/15/2020 The Arcada Theatre 105 East

05/16/2020 BMI Event Center 791 East

Track List:

1. Tombstone Shuffle

2. Little Queen

3. On My Heels

4. Premonition / Rock It Man

5. Prayer

6. Thunderbird

7. One By One (Bring On The Rain)

8. Skin And Bones

9. San Antonio

10. Dog

11. Netherworld

12. Shuffle '97





