Tony Bennett’s Exploring the Arts Launches New Auction

A new auction has just opened, which benefits Exploring the Arts (ETA), the nonprofit organization founded by Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto to increase equitable access to arts education in public schools. ETA currently partners with over 62 schools across the US.

Exploring The Arts is now led by Tony Bennett’s granddaughter, Kelsey Bennett, marking a third-generation commitment to supporting arts education, The Music Never Ends photography auction is curated in part by Kelsey alongside music writer Julie Panebianco and creative producer Liz Vap. The auction features limited-edition, museum-quality prints by some of the world’s most celebrated music photographers, including Mark Seliger, Danielle Levitt, Maripol, Steven Sebring, Enid Farber, Mick Rock, and more.

This initiative follows the highly successful Family Dinner benefit on April 10, 2025—the first major fundraising event since Tony’s passing in 2023—Hosted by Benefit Chair Martin Scorsese, the event brought together luminaries including Robert De Niro, Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei, Rosie Perez, and director Janicza Bravo to celebrate 25 years of Exploring the Arts. Responding to high demand to continue the photo auction featured at the event, Exploring the Arts announces The Music Never Ends, named after one of Tony Bennett’s songs and dedicated to the endurance of the arts.

The stunning, collectible works featured in the auction capture legendary musicians at their most intimate and iconic moments—images that have shaped cultural memory and inspired generations. From Amy Winehouse and David Bowie to Madonna and Ray Charles, the photographs highlight music’s power to transcend time and serve as a beacon for young creatives.

Bidding takes place exclusively on Artsy and offers one-of-a-kind prints—many signed and never-before-available in this format. This two-week event presents collectors, music lovers, and arts supporters a rare opportunity to own iconic visual works while championing the next generation of artists. “There’s never been a more urgent time to support the arts. The Music Never Ends is a testament to the endurance of artists and their lasting impact,” said Kelsey Bennett. Susan Benedetto, ETA’s Co-Founder and Tony Bennett’s wife, added, “Tony believed that no artist succeeds alone—that mentorship is key, and everyone deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their background. I’m so proud to see his legacy live on through ETA, and I know Tony would be thrilled to see his granddaughter carrying it forward.” Find out more here.

ABOUT EXPLORING THE ARTS:

Founded by Tony and Susan Benedetto, ETA is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to arts education for underserved students. The organization partners with 61 public schools in New York and California, providing over 35,000 students annually with transformative arts education. ETA offers essential resources such as visual arts classes, music programs, and mentorship opportunities, nurturing creative talent and equipping students with the tools they need to succeed.

Photo Credit: Kyle Dean Reinford

