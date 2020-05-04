Toni Braxton Returns With New Single 'Do It'

Multimillion-selling R&B/pop pioneer and seven-time Grammy Award-winner, Toni Braxton returns with her new song "Do It," via Island Records. Back with her timeless and mesmerizing vocals, Braxton's latest single serves as advice for anyone struggling with the decision to end an unhealthy relationship. Drawing from her own experiences, Braxton urges "he ain't gonna change, if you take him back it's gonna be the same, just do what you need to do."

"Do It" is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen below!

"I wrote this song about a year ago when a friend was going through the struggles of trying to end a relationship that wasn't good for her. We have all been through situations like this, when there is really nothing more to say, you know he's not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song, that after you do what you need to do things will get better," explains Toni Braxton. She continues, "During these unprecedented times, make the most of your time indoors with some self-reflection. Now might be a good time to quarantine your heart as well in order to examine what it really needs."

Today's release also comes with announcing Toni Braxton's new label deal with legendary record label Island Records. On partnering with Braxton, Island Records President/CEO Darcus Beese states "It's an honor and pleasure to welcome the incomparable Toni Braxton to the Island Records family. Her legendary catalogue, unique sound and extraordinary artistry continues to set her apart and we look forward to the world hearing the new music." "Do It" is the latest single from Braxton following her multi-Grammy nominated album Sex & Cigarettes. Released in 2018, the album features hit single "Long As I Live" which shot to #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and top 10 on the R&B charts. Last year, Braxton embarked on her "Long As I Live" tour visiting 21 cities in addition to South Africa and for the first time in 22 years, the United Kingdom. In late 2019, Braxton graced the stage at the American Music Awards for a breathtaking performance of her iconic song, "Un-Break My Heart," which marked the 25th anniversary of her first appearance on the show which become one of the most talked about moments from the evening.

Braxton is the legendary, multimillion-selling R&B/pop pioneer and seven-time Grammy Award-winner behind timeless hits such as "Love Shoulda Brought You Home," "Another Sad Love Song," "Breathe Again," "Seven Whole Days," "Un-Break My Heart" and "He Wasn't Man Enough." If that wasn't enough, the multi-talented singer/songwriter has also expanded her skillset along the way: music producer, Broadway musical star, television actress/producer and best-selling author.

Listeners first became aware of the newcomer's mesmerizing sultry voice when she appeared on the soundtrack to the Eddie Murphy box office smash Boomerang. That set the stage for Braxton's 1993 breakthrough with her self-titled debut LaFace album that's now 8x platinum. Between 1996 and 2010, she released six more solo albums (Secrets, The Heat, Snowflakes, More Than a Woman, Libra and Pulse) and charted a string of hits (including "You Mean the World to Me," "You're Makin' Me High" and "I Love Me Some Him"/ "I Don't Want To") before teaming with Babyface 2014 for the critically acclaimed duets album that won her a seventh Grammy for Best R&B Album.

Along the way, Braxton reinvented her game as she effortlessly segued into a theatrical acting career in 1998 as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. That barrier-breaking portrayal-the first black woman to play a leading role in a Disney Broadway production-led to a stint in a second Disney Broadway musical, Aida, and later a special guest star engagement with another Broadway musical, After Midnight.

Since then, Braxton has starred in three TV films for Lifetime and she and her three sisters have become popular reality stars via WE tv's flagship series Braxton Family Values. Diagnosed with lupus several years ago, Braxton hasn't allowed that to slow her career momentum nor her role as the proud mom of sons Denim and Diezel. She devotes time as spokesperson for Lupus L.A. and Autism Speaks, the latter on behalf of Diezel who is living with autism.

Photo Credit: Miller Mobley





