Tones And I Shares 'Bad Child' Official Music Video

Australian artist Tones And I has shared an official music video for her single "Bad Child." Produced by Visible Studios and Directed by Liam Kelly & Nick Kozakis, the surrealistic video is streaming now on Tones And I's YouTube channel. Tones And I previously detailed the song explaining, "I've always wanted to write a song in someone else's shoes; writing from their perspective. 'Bad Child' was the first time I got to do that. It's seeing life growing up through someone else's eyes."

Watch the music video below!

Currently staring on the cover of Rolling Stone Australia, Tones And I debuted "Bad Child" last month alongside a second brand-new single, "Can't Be Happy All The Time," both of which are available on all streaming platforms. The new singles notably mark the record-breaking and rising superstar's first new music since the 2019 release of her debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, which features the global smash "Dance Monkey."

This past February Tones And I served up an alternate version of "Never Seen The Rain" - the original recording appears on The Kids Are Coming EP - which is accompanied by a live performance video. The expanded take finds Tones And I delivering a powerful and transcendent performance, joined by a choir and three-piece band. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/BxqtS-7GxFM. Tones And I also showcased her staggering voice across performances of her breakout global hit "Dance Monkey" and "Never Seen The Rain" appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Voice, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Today Show.

Tones And I has already made history with the breakout success of "Dance Monkey." It not only emerged as the "most Shazam'ed single of all time" but it also eclipsed 2 billion streams and earned a platinum certification from the RIAA in the US while reaching multiplatinum or diamond certification in fifteen other countries. Plus, "Dance Monkey" hit #4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making "Dance Monkey" the first top five Hot 100 hit solely written by a woman in over eight years. In Australia, "Dance Monkey" holds the all-time record for the most weeks spent at #1 on the ARIA singles chart, while in the UK "Dance Monkey" has made Tones And I the longest running #1 of all time by a female artist on the Official Singles Chart. The New York Times recently detailed the making of "Dance Monkey" in their Diary of a Song video series, speaking with Tones And I about her journey from local busker to global star.

Originally from Australia's Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I traveled to Byron Bay in early 2018 to take a chance at busking. On the first day she had crowds spilling onto the street. Tones quit her retail job and decided to make Byron her new home where she lived out of her van for a year, honing her songwriting and busking every weekend. Today, "Dance Monkey" has been certified 10x platinum by the ARIA with Tones And I amassing 7.5 billion streams worldwide. Tones And I also took home four major wins at this year's ARIA Awards including: "Breakthrough Artist," "Best Female Artist," "Best Pop Release," and "Best Independent Release."

TONES AND I

2020 TOUR DATES

19 JUNE - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark (SOLD OUT)

20 JUNE - Hurricane Festival - Scheessel, Germany

21 JUNE - Southside Festival - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

22 JUNE - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

24 JUNE - Teatro Romano - Verano, Italy

25 JUNE - Circolo Magnolia - Segrate, Italy

4 JULY - Rock Werchter - Rotselaar, Belgium

3-5 JULY - Down The Rabbit Hole 2020 - Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands

4 JULY - Rock Werchter - Rotselaar, Belgium

5 JULY - Main Square Festival - Arras, France

9 JULY - Les Deferlantes 2020 - Argeles-Sur-Mer, France

10 JULY - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

13 JULY - Musilac - Aix Lex Bains, France

15-18 JULY - Gurtenfestival - Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland

15-18 JULY - Colors of Ostrava 2020 - Ostrava, Czech Republic

17-19 JULY - Ilosaarirock - Joensuu, Finland

2 AUGUST - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, Canada

24 SEPTEMBER - Metropolis Freemantle - Fremantle, Australia

25 SEPTEMBER - Metropolis Freemantle - Fremantle, Australia (SOLD OUT)

29 SEPTEMBER - The Enmore - Sydney, Australia

30 SEPTEMBER - The Enmore - Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

5 OCTOBER - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, Australia (SOLD OUT)

6 OCTOBER - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, Australia

9 OCTOBER - Mac2 - Hobart, Australia

12 OCTOBER - The Forum - Melbourne, Australia

13 OCTOBER - The Forum - Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

17 OCTOBER - Thebarton Theatre - Adelaide, Australia





Related Articles View More Music Stories