Tombstones In Their Eyes Present 'Maybe Someday' Album

Los Angeles' indie psych rock outfit Tombstones in Their Eyes present their new album 'Maybe Someday', a 12-track offering that releases on November 15 via Somewherecold Records.



This album was recorded at L.A.'s Kitten Robot Studio with Paul Roessler (Nina Hagen, The Deadbeats, The Screamers, 45 Grave), The cover artwork was created by Trevor Tipton, well know for his work with The Black Angels, Primal Scream and Levitation Festival, among others.



This follows their 2-track single 'Maybe Someday' with b-side 'I Can't Feel It Anymore (Junkie Version)', and 'Open Skies' (also two tracks with an alternative version of 'Dreams').



Tombstones create walls of sound that are simultaneously sonorous and hazy. These are cavernous, stoner lullabies that are wrapped in dark shoegazing dreamscapes and descend into post-rock soundscapes.



'Maybe Someday' is the first long-play from Tombstones In Their Eyes since their debut release 'Sleep Forever' (2015). This album comes on the heels of several critically acclaimed releases: their 'Nothing New' EP, 'Shutting Down' single and 'Fear' EP. Earlier they also released their huge sounding 'Bad Clouds' EP (2016).



"Maybe Someday is a magic song! It came together quickly and I fell in love with the demo. Was scared to re-record it in the studio, so we were very careful not to mess with the magic. Maybe Someday says it all, as far as the theme of the song goes. It's about yearning to break out of the self-imposed chains but knowing that it will probably never happen. So sad, really," says John Treanor.



"This set of songs still carries a bit of the sadness and depression that permeated some of our earlier stuff, but I was definitely in a better place this time around (although you may not be able to tell by the lyrics). Less depression and catharsis, more joy. These songs do not all fit into one neat box. We don't use the same sounds on each song and the songs reflect the scope of what we do."



The 'Maybe Someday' album is available on limited edition CD through Somewherecold Records. Digitally, it will be available across platforms such as iTunes and Spotify, but can also be ordered via Bandcamp.

CREDITS

Recorded at Kitten Robot Studio

Produced by John Treanor and Paul Roessler

Paul Roessler engineers and mixes, plays piano, keyboards and does harmonies on a few of the songs.

Mastered by Alex DeYoung at DeYoung Masters in Los Angeles

John Treanor - guitar, vocals, background vocals/harmonies, keyboards

Mike Mason - bass, backing vocals

Josh Drew - guitar, backing vocals

Stephen Striegel - drums, percussion

James Cooper - musical guidance and synth on Behind My Mind

Cover artwork by Trevor Tipton





