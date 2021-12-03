Tom Tikka & The Missing Hubcaps Release New Year's Anthem 'By 2022'

The Finnish singer-songwriter and company follow up two #1 international iTunes smashes with an ode to the new year.

Although this track might sound like a song that's sung to a toxic lover, it's actually a song sung to the year 2022...a new year...gives us hope"- Tom Tikka

Looking back on 2021, one would think Tom Tikka would be feeling pretty optimistic about the coming year. During the past 12 months, Tikka and his Missing Hubcaps have enjoyed two international iTunes chart #1s, plus another Top 5 hit. Tikka's project The Impersonators (with Antti Autio) also scored a #1. In addition, Tikka won an International Singer Songwriters Association Award and was nominated for both a Josie Music Award and a Hollywood Music in Media Award. So why is Tikka bargaining for a miracle from the New Year, in his latest single, "By 2022" out on December 3rd? (MTS Records)

"Although this track might sound like a song that's sung to a toxic lover, it's actually a song sung to the year 2022," explains Tom Tikka. "By 2022′ was born out of an extremely naïve thought that perhaps by the time the year changes, everything will fall into place miraculously. I'm sure I'm not the first person to play such mind games. Of course, in real life, miracles don't come around very often. My grandma used to say, 'If you want a miracle, work hard at producing one.' Obviously, she was right. Yet, every once in a while, it's wonderful to take a break from reality and pretend that you can have a conversation with the future, a bargaining session almost, where you speak your mind bluntly and express your fears, hopes and dreams, and possibly change things for the better. "

He continues, "It dawned on me, as I was listening to a radio program about New Year's resolutions, that for most of us the concept of a new year is rather important. A new year is like a clean slate, an opportunity to start afresh and not repeat the mistakes you've made in the past. It gives us hope and it gives us consolation. Thomas Jefferson once said, 'I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.' So do I, Thomas...so do I."

Watch the video for "By 2022" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R50VnfymjDs&feature=youtu.be.

ABOUT TOM TIKKA: Formerly a member of the Sony/BMG band, Carmen Gray, Tom Tikka currently releases solo material with The Missing Hubcaps. He is also one half of the Finnish pop duo, The Impersonators. In 2020, Tikka began working with MTS Records and released a solo EP titled "Working Class Voodoo." It featured the UK iTunes chart-hit title single. Following the global success of his Christmas classic, "Just Like Xmas (Love Is War)," Tom released the "That's What Winston Churchill Said" EP in January 2021, including multiple Top 5 iTunes worldwide hits. His latest album, "This Is My Happy Face" (out September 17th, 2021) includes three international iTunes smashes. Tikka has been featured on Huffington's Thrive Global, Melody Maker Magazine, Ballroom Blitz and others, while his videos have won at film festivals around the world. Tikka is also an ISSA Award winner and a Josie Music Awards nominee. For more information, please visit http://www.tomtikka.com.

