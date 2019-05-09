Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' 'For Real' Video Premieres Today

The video for "For Real," the latest previously unreleased single to debut from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, is premiering today. The loving video was directed by Tom's daughter,Adria Petty, and features archival footage and photos as well as intimate, behind-the-scenes moments of Tom and the band. Throughout his storied career, Petty did everything with authenticity-putting the music and his fans first. It is this sentiment that he sings about in the poignant and autobiographical song "For Real."

Watch the video below!

"For Real" is off The Best Of Everything, out now via Geffen Records/UMe, the first career-spanning collection of Tom Petty's hits-including songs from his solo projects, songs with The Heartbreakers and essentials from the reformed Mudcrutch. The collection continues to receive widespread critical praise:

As a supplement to last year's critically lauded box set An American Treasure, The Best Of Everything was born from Petty's long-term desire to release what he believed to be his strongest material across his four decades of songwriting. His family and band-mates rallied together once again to fulfill his dream. Rather than in chronological order, the special cross-label collection was sequenced as a hard-hitting playlist giving the entire catalog equal prominence.





Related Articles View More Music Stories