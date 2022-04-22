Todrick Hall Announces 80s-Inspired New Album 'Algorhythm'

Powerhouse entertainer Todrick Hall has announced his fifth studio album "Algorhythm", which will be released on 1 June via Frtyfve. The 80s influenced album is led by the synth-pop banger 'Dance Forever'

Speaking of the album's direction, Todrick said: "Algorhythm is an 80s inspired record that while still being on brand with my most popular work, it reveals a side of my voice I have never accessed in my previous music. I want this album to get back to good traditional music, no gimmicks, no smoke and mirrors, just great music, beats and rhythms. My goal is not to create a replica of 80s music but an evolution of my music infused with 80s nostalgic instrumentation."

Highlighted by fluorescent synths and Todrick's rich soulful vocals, 'Dance Forever' is the glittery descendent of Prince and The Revolution's Purple Rain album and Patti Labelle's 'New Attitude'. The track is produced by Jeeve, who has worked with Giorgio Moroder and produced Todrick's 2021 album Femuline.

The anthemic track, designed for late night drives in your DeLorean, is co-written by Todrick. The song is all about living in the moment and getting lost in the rapture of dance.

Todrick said: "This song, while strongly inspired by the 80s, is a timeless dance song that makes you want to get up and move the second you reach the first pre-chorus. I wanted to feel like you put Paula Abdul, with a touch of Prince and a sprinkle of Michael Jackson or Disney's Powerline in a musical blender."

He adds, "I also wanted to create a song that all ages could enjoy. I hope to see this song on dance television shows, in kids dance recitals and movies. I'm very excited for the world to put movement to the first song of the new Todrick era."

Renowned for his charismatic and high-energy performances, Todrick is a multi-disciplined modern-day entertainer and recording artist with over 800 million YouTube views to his name. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes, collaborated with Beyoncé, and co-executive produced the award-winning music video for Taylor Swift's LGBTQ+ anthem 'You Need To Calm Down'.

Todrick Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texan town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on American Idol to international attention through RuPaul's Drag Race to commanding a huge global following on social media.

And that's before you even factor in his Broadway runs in Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress, or his role as dance captain on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl and Oti Mabuse. Todrick's global viral hit 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' (which has racked up over 48 million YouTube views) was picked up by Samsung and revamped into a slick commercial bop 'Flip, Fold, Snap, Clack' for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phone. The enduring dance anthem was also featured on the Just Dance 2022 game.

Listen to the lead single here: