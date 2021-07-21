Todd Snider Announces 2021 Tour 'Return Of The Storyteller'

Todd Snider, who Rolling Stone hails as "America's sharpest storyteller," is headed back to the live music circuit following a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19. Beginning this month, Snider will embark on his "Return of the Storyteller" tour, an extensive cross-country trek that includes more than 50 live concert dates taking place throughout the remainder of 2021.

Snider plans to capture audio from the tour to create a special live album, The Comeback Special. The compilation will be recorded in over 50 music venues that are reopening across the country with select songs released in 2022. After a long break from the road, Snider will return to his storytelling roots filled with freshly inspired folklore and a new interactive concert experience.

"After Coronavirus, I knew I wanted to release a live album of this tour and call it The Comeback Special," explains Snider. "Being unable to tour for more than a year has given me the opportunity to work on new songs and covers and practice old material. I want the people to be part of my upcoming album and to release something special for those that missed live concerts as much as I have."

Snider has long been recognized as one of his generation's most gifted and engaging touring musicians, so it's no surprise he has returned from the pandemic with a new comeback tour. He will hit the road on July 24 with a sold-out performance at The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

Fans are invited to come out and be part of the live record as Snider takes audience requests, shares stories and performs songs from his extensive catalog, including the brand new studio album, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.

Very Special Guests Darrin Bradbury, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jamie Lin Wilson, Reed Foehl, Jack Ingram, Lilly Winwood, David Lindley, Chicago Farmer, Steve Poltz, Spanish Love Songs, and Ramblin' Jack Elliott will join Snider on select dates.

"Return Of The Storyteller" Tour Schedule:

July 24 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns - SOLD OUT

Aug 19 - Macon, GA - Hargray Capitol Theatre^

Aug 20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse^

Aug 22 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre^

Aug 23 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club^

Aug 25 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theater^

Aug 26 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart's Opera House^

Aug 27 - State College, PA - The State Theatre^

Aug 28 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Aug 30 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre^

Aug 31 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere^

Sept 1 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat^

Sept 3 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre^

Sept 4 - Charlotte, NC - McGlohon Theater^

Sept 5 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall^

Sept 8 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center#

Sept 9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater%

Sept 10 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall Norfolk%

Sept 11 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford%

Sept 15 - Albany, NY - The Egg - Swyer Theatre%

Sept 16 - Natick, MA - The Center for Arts Natick%

Sept 17 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne%

Sept 18 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

Sept 19 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Sept 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium&

Sept 29 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater#

Oct 1 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

Oct 2 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Oct 3 - Egyptian Theatre - Boise, ID

Oct 4 - Tower Theatre - Bend, OR

Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - Washington Hall@

Oct 8 - Eugene, OR - Soreng Theater at Hult Center@

Oct 10 - Grants Pass, OR - The Rogue Theatre@

Oct 13 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall@

Oct 14 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall - SOLD OUT@

Oct 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont Theater@

Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall@

Oct 20 - Healdsburg, CA - Raven Theatre@

Oct 22 - Paradise, CA - Paradise Performing Arts Center@

Oct 23 - Stateline, NV - Montbleu Resort & Casino**

Oct 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room - SOLD OUT#

Oct 27 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

Oct 29 - Kansas City, MO - Folly Theater^^

Oct 30 - Omaha, NE - Scottish Rite Hall^^

Oct 31 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's^^

Nov 1 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's^^

Nov 3 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre^^

Nov 4 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre^^

Nov 5 - Chicago, IL - Park West#

Nov 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Wealthy Theatre##

Nov 17 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre%%

Nov 18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Nov 19 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall

Nov 20 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre&&

Dec 3 - Greenville, TX - Texan Theater

Dec 4 - Temple, TX - Cultural Activities Center

Dec 6 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

Dec 7 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

Dec 8 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba