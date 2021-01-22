Toby Romeo and Felix Jaehn Release 'Where The Lights Are Low'

Toby Romeo returns to the release radar with 'Where The Lights Are Low' with Felix Jaehn and FAULHABER. The latest to come from Romeo serves as the creative powerhouse's eighth overall release across the past year, and the first original production of the new decade, also marking the beginning of a promising long term deal with Virgin Records/Universal. The single directly follows his recent remix of Norwegian producer K-391's track 'Aurora' featuring RØRY and also serves as a followup to Jaehn's newly-released hit 'I Just Wanna' with Cheat Codes, featuring Bow Anderson. Out now via Universal Music, 'Where The Lights Are Low' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The nearly three-minute sonic offering immediately begins with a rich, flowing vocal from Jordan Shaw that propels the listener through the first thirty seconds of the track. A diligently-crafted, looming intensity accompanies the singing, a tension that's forcibly released with the subsequent hard-hitting, wavy basslines. The feelgood tune is a lively one, with its playful lyrical subject matter going hand-in-hand with the sprightly nature of the song as a whole.

Only in his early twenties, Toby Romeo kickstarted his DJ career at just 13 years old, quickly gaining traction across Europe with release-after-release. Thanks in part to his mentor and friend, Felix Jaehn, Romeo has made massive strides in a very short period of time within the music industry, even co-producing Jaehn's massive international hit, 'Nea - Some Say (Felix Jaehn Remix)' which has accrued well over 200,000,000 streams. So far, the precocious talent has had quite a year, with seven exhilarating remixes already under his belt, including reworks of Jaehn's hit singles, 'No Therapy' and 'SICKO'. 'Unspoken', his well-received behind-the-scenes YouTube vlog series, also hit its third episode earlier this summer, right after the artist performed a charity livestream set for Stream Austria at the renowned Gösserhalle in Vienna. All donations from this were collected and gifted to Baan Doi, a Thailand-based home and healing center for children in need. With 12.4 million streams and 4.1 million listeners via Spotify this year alone, Toby Romeo is a unique, burgeoning musician to look out for in 2021.

Felix Jaehn has also kept quite busy, with 'Where The Lights Are Low' marking the established DJ/producer's sixth original production, and eighth release overall across the past year. His collaborative mid-December-released single 'I Just Wanna' with Bow Anderson and Cheat Codes has gone on to garner over 3,000,000 streams across all streaming platforms since release, a highly impressive feat that highlights the impending success to be expected from his latest collaboration with Romeo.

FAULHABER is a multi-talented DJ and producer hailing from the Netherlands who has been creating since the age of 16. With millions of streams under his belt, the production powerhouse has worked with the likes of Alok, Vintage Culture, Deepend, and now Toby Romeo and Felix Jaehn.

Fans wishing to hear more from Toby Romeo can now look forward to a highly-anticipated upcoming performance from the dance music titan at Electric Love Festival 2021 in Salzburg, Austria.

Listen here: