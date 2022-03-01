Tobias Dray Announces His First Ever Headline Tour of Europe & North America

Tobias Dray, the captivating French producer turned recording artist, today announces his first ever headline tour of Europe and North America. The "HMU" Tour will run from May through June, hitting major cities that Dray has considered home throughout his life including Paris, London and Toronto. With such a global influence, every night of the tour is bound to feel like a homecoming.

A couple weeks ago, Dray released the espionage-inspired, bass-driven single "Espada Primo." In the short time since the single was released, it has quickly surpassed 160k streams on Spotify alone and has had key placements on the Lorem and anti pop playlists. EUPHORIA Magazine said, "Tobias Dray perfects the art of DIY," and that he has with the formidable fan base he has created as an independent artist.

Aptly named after his most beloved track "HMU," the tour is a celebration of Dray's unique musical identity, and ever expanding worldwide fanbase. Presale tickets for the tour are available Wednesday at 10am local and general on-sale is Friday at 10am local. Ticket links and all tour information can be found below.

Tour Dates

May 21 - London - The Courtyard Theatre

May 22 - Amsterdam - Cinetol

May 23 - Berlin - Maschinenhaus

May 25 - Paris - La Boule Noire

May 28 - St. Gallen - Flon

June 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

June 15 - San Francisco, CA - Pop Scene @ Brick + Mortar

June 22 - Toronto - Velvet Underground

June 23 - Montreal - Le Ministere

June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right