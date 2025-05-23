Toad The Wet Sprocket Extend 2025 Good Intentions U.S. Headlining Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toad The Wet Sprocket will extend their upcoming Good Intentions 2025 U.S. headlining tour into the fall with additional dates in September and October with KT Tunstall and Vertical Horizon. Limited VIP packages and new Good Intentions merchandise are available at Toad The Wet Sprocket Online.

In July and August, the band is joined by KT Tunstall and Sixpence None The Richer and recent addition, The Jayhawks, who take the place of Semisonic.

As in years past, Toad The Wet Sprocket will partner with a non-profit organization with shared values to bring awareness to fans and give back. This year, Toad The Wet Sprocket will spotlight the National Parks Foundation to support and protect our natural treasures.

Toad the Wet Sprocket have been stalwarts on the road, propelled to mainstream success for 30+ years by their loyal and dedicated fan base. The multi-platinum selling band has been uplifting audiences with their melodic alt rock guitars, introspective lyrics, and signature vocal harmonies. Throughout their career, Toad The Wet Sprocket have remained staunchly independent in their artistic integrity. “We were young and it was us against the record company,” recalls guitarist Todd Nichols of their early days. “We had a bit of punk-rock ethos.”

This commitment to stay true to themselves, and DIY mentality also spilled over into the enduring relationship with their fans. Amassing a mailing list of 70,000 at the start of their career, the band forged deep connections with a devout and loyal core of fans, who they’ve continued to grow with. “It’s like a reunion of sorts,” reflects bassist Dean Dinning. “It’s almost like having family in the audience every night.”

In addition to the 2025 Good Intentions headlining tour, Toad The Wet Sprocket are putting the finishing touches on an acoustic greatest hits album, set for release later this year.

GOOD INTENTIONS 2025 TOUR

JUL 17 / SAN DIEGO, CA @ Balboa Theatre^

JUL 18 / TULARE, CA @ AdventistHealth Amphitheater^

JUL 19 / BERKELEY, CA @ The UC Theatre^

JUL 20 / ROCKLIN, CA @ Amphitheatre at Quarry Park^

JUL 23 / EUGENE, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater^

JUL 24 / BELLINGHAM, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre#

JUL 25 / SEATTLE, WA @ Moore Theatre#

JUL 26 / SANDPOINT, ID @ Festival at Sandpoint#

JUL 28 / SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Red Butte Garden#

JUL 30 / DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens# **SOLD OUT**

AUG 1 / OMAHA, NE @ Astro Amphitheater#

AUG 2 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Grinders KC#

AUG 3 / CHESTERFIELD, MO @ The Factory#

AUG 5 / HUBER HEIGHTS, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights#

AUG 7 / CHICAGO, IL @ The Salt Shed#

AUG 8 / INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Rock the Ruins#

AUG 9 / INTERLOCHEN, MI @ Kresge Auditorium#

AUG 10 / PAW PAW, MI @ Warner Vineyards#

AUG 13 / TYSONS, VA @ Capital One Hall*

AUG 14 / NEW HAVEN, CT @ Westville Music Bowl*

AUG 15 / LEWISTON, NY @ ArtPark*

AUG 16 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre*

AUG 18 / DEERFIELD, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company*

AUG 19 / @ READING, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center*

AUG 21 / CARY, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

AUG 22 / ATLANTA, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall*

AUG 23 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne*

AUG 30 / LAS VEGAS, NV @ Fremont Street

SEPT 6 / HONOLULU, HI @ Hawaii Theatre

SEPT 11 / CERRITOS, CA @ Cerritos Center for the Arts+

SEPT 12 / THOUSAND OAKS, CA @ Fred Kavli Theater+

SEPT 13 / MESA, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center+

SEPT 15 / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ The Jones Assembly

SEPT 16 / AUSTIN, TX @ The Paramount Theatre+

SEPT 19 / DALLAS, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom+

SEPT 20 / HOUSTON, TX @ House of Blues+

SEPT 23 / LEXINGTON, KY @ Lexington Opera House+

SEPT 24 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Ryman Auditorium+

SEPT 26 / ROCKFORD, IL @ Coronado Arts Center+

SEPT 27 / BURNSVILLE, MN @ Ames Center+

SEPT 28 / WAUKEE, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall+

SEPT 29 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Pabst Theatre+

OCT 1 / MUNHALL, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall#

OCT 2 / BALTIMORE, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore+

OCT 3 / ALBANY, NY @ Palace Theatre+

OCT 5 / CONCORD, NH @ Chubb Theatre+

OCT 6 / PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre+

OCT 10 / NEW YORK, NY @ Palladium Times Square+

OCT 11 / TRENTON, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena+

^ w/ Sixpence None The Richer

# w/ The Jayhawks, Sixpence None The Richer

* w/ KT Tunstall, Sixpence None The Richer

+w/ KT Tunstall, Vertical Horizon

#w/ Vertical Horizon

ABOUT TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

Toad the Wet Sprocket, the beloved alternative rock band from Santa Barbara, California, first captured audiences in the late 1980s with their heartfelt lyrics and melodic sound. Rising to prominence with albums like fear (1991), and Dulcinea (1994), they became known for hits such as “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” and “Good Intentions.” Their ability to blend introspective songwriting with catchy, folk-influenced rock has cemented them as a lasting presence in the music world.

Photo Credit: Josh Daubin

