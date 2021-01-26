Timmy Brown Releases Music Video For 'Play It By Beer'

Country riser and New England-native Timmy Brown has released the music video for his latest single "Play It By Beer," exclusively premiered by New England Country Music. Fans can see themselves in this video as they get transported back to their hometown bar, the one they loved to hangout in, party, and see old friends. It provides the listener with a take on first love and fun as it plays off of the classic phrase, "play it by ear," but adds some country to it. "Play It By Beer" is bound to take the listener on a ride down memory lane. The music video will also be featured on The Country Network. Watch the official music video here.

"I had such a blast creating this music video and during the filming we wanted to make sure we were being Covid safe and following guidelines. It brought me back to my favorite nights with all my friends back home," says Timmy Brown

"The familiar scenes are sure to transport viewers to a time before the pandemic, when this was a customary Friday night," says New England Country Music

Originally from Massachusetts, Timmy Brown developed his love for country music at a young age knowing eventually he wanted to end up in Nashville. Going back to his roots, Timmy Brown premiered the music video with his favorite hometown country music blog, New England Country Music. It's where he developed a lot of his fan base bringing those fans along as he has gone from local artist to Nashville's next big thing.

Timmy Brown is a singer, songwriter, and recording artist from Norton, Massachusetts and is best known for his dedication to creating expressive and energized country music. Brown's debut EP Leave This Town was released in April of 2016 and on April 18th of that year Timmy's first single, titled "Lil Bit", was released on iTunes where it reached the Top 100 charts in a matter of twenty-four hours. In the fall of 2017, Brown auditioned for Season One of the "American Idol" reboot on ABC and finished in the top sixty contestants. His infectious energy, talent, and enthusiasm have made him a local favorite throughout the New England area. In 2019, Brown was voted New England Country Music's Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Timmy Brown has opened for a number of popular artists including Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, LANCO, and Lindsey Ell. Brown's latest album Good Life, produced by Josh Gleave, is set to release in 2021 with a track-list of ten first class, brand new songs. Track four from the album, "Play It By Beer", will appear as the album's single and accompanied by a new music video that will be released later this month. Also appearing on Good Life, is "If You Were Here" dedicated to Brown's beloved grandmother, who pushed Brown to pursue his dream of a music career. Brown's dedication and love of music is evident when he is performing on stage. It is his devotion to the country genre and his natural ability to draw in and connect with his audience that has earned Brown such a loyal fan base.

Watch the new video here: