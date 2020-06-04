Time Life Partners With Rockabilly Legend Al Hendrix For Digital Distribution

Rockabilly Hall of Fame legend Al Hendrix has partnered with Time Life to release 107 songs from seven of his classic albums on all digital streaming platforms: The Best of Al Hendrix, Lonesome Whistle: A Tribute to the Great Hank Williams, Heart and Soul, Lover Boy, Rare & Rockin', Rockabilly Lovin' and Rockabilly Christmas.

"I'm just so delighted that my music will be available to everyone who wants to listen to it whenever they want," said Hendrix. "The rockabilly community has always been so supportive, and I hope this brings some fun and good times into their lives."

"This is a treasure trove of music for rockabilly fans," adds Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "There are few artists at the top of the genre like Al is and we are so honored to be working with him."

Inspired by the Grand Ole Opry, Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Buck Owens, Hendrix recorded his first singles ("Rhonda Lee" and "Go Daddy Rock") in 1957 and by 1960 could be heard every hour on Alan Freed's radio show. He was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2008 and in recent years has been a featured performer at events around the world, including the Viva Las Vegas rockabilly festival, The High Rockabilly Festival in Spain, the Hemsby Rock 'N' Roll Weekender in the UK and at his old friend Buck Owens' iconic venue, Crystal Palace.

