Tim McGraw Announces Headlining 2020 Tour

Tim McGraw started the year off right with a headline show at the College Football Playoff Game, performing his new song "Way Down" from a forthcoming album later this year & his Nielsen BDS certified 'Most Played Radio Song of the Decade' hit "Something Like That," and simultaneously announced the major HERE ON EARTH TOUR for 2020. McGraw will join forces with reigning CMA Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs for two can't-miss summer stadium shows in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Special guest Midland will join the entire tour, and Ingrid Andress will open the show on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will cross the country beginning in July and ending in September and will be part of Live Nation's Megaticket program. Fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. To be a part of future pre-sales, fans are encouraged to go to www.timmcgraw.com and become a part of MCGRAWONE. Pre-sale access for the Los Angeles and Philadelphia stadium shows will also be available for Luke Comb's fan club group The Bootleggers.



"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose," says McGraw. "To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us - that's what it's all about."



Additional ticket on sale dates will begin in February - please check local listings.

McGraw announced the tour here.



TIM MCGRAW - 2020 HEADLINE HERE ON EARTH TOUR ITINERARY

Date City Venue July 10 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview July 11 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre July 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena July 16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek July 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion July 18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live July 23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center July 24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center July 25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage July 30 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center July 31 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park August 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 6 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater August 7 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman August 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion August 13 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater August 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion August 15 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre August 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre August 22 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre August 27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre August 28 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater August 29 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater September 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs) September 12 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs) September 17 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater September 18 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 25 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center September 26 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre





