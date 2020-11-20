Tim Atwood's Latest Album 'Who I Am' Available Now

Fresh off a Telly Award win for 2020 Social Media Event of the Year, country entertainer Tim Atwood reflects a genuine desire to share his personal truth with the release of his latest album, 'Who I Am.' Each offering from this album allows listeners to jump into a different storyline and country music feel. No two songs alike, Atwood's genuine nature and soulful renderings bring this album to life. From start to finish, its rollercoaster pacing makes you feel like you have attended an actual show that you want to see again. "Sending Me Angels" is the first single from 'Who I Am' was exclusively premiered by Center Stage Magazine and available to download and stream on all digital services now.

Visit HERE to listen to the premiere of "Sending Me Angels" on Center Stage Magazine.

"To say I am excited about this new album is an understatement. I believe 'Who I Am' is the best project I've ever delivered. My fans know you can't put me in a box and simply slap a label on my music. I love to play a country shuffle, and I love to make that piano rock. I love songs that paint a picture as well as songs that bring a tear because life isn't always happy. I love songs that make you laugh, and I especially love songs that praise my Lord and Savior. My new album connects all of the pieces of my musical puzzle and gives you a true picture of 'Who I Am,' shares Atwood. "This album is me."

With over 8,500 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Atwood has performed alongside nearly four decades of country music hitmakers including George Jones, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, and Taylor Swift. With this fourth solo studio offering, it is apparent once again that Atwood learned from the best and has emerged as a premier stylist himself with a mantle full of awards, honors, and hall of fame inductions to prove it, including his upcoming March 13, 2021 induction into the North American Country Music Hall of Fame.

"I spent a year producing 'Who I Am,' writing and selecting songs that are meaningful to me," explains Atwood. "It is personal. Over thirty years ago, I played every instrument on the demo for Confederate Railroad's "Somewhere Stoned Playin' Pinball." That song just stuck with me all these years later. "You First" chronicles a big piece of my life story--a story for anyone who has ever lost a loved one. And "Sending Me Angels" is a powerful song of redemption for me. It is the song I sang to my wife on our wedding day--a song I feel is especially important to us in today's time: When all feels lost, look heavenward. I know from experience, the angels are there. It can not go unsaid that I want to thank Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms. Their help and support allowed me to record the music I love, with the musicians I love, for the people I love. My heart is full."

