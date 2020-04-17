Tilted Axes Takes Part In EARTH DAY 50 And Detroit Music Awards Streams

Two unique streaming events featuring Tilted Axes are coming up that can be watched remotely this Sunday, April 19:

EARTH DAY 50 VIRTUAL KICK-OFF

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is proud to be a part of the Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-off this Sunday April 19, via a new video commissioned by 350NYC. The event is presented by Earth Day Initiative and March for Science NYC from 4pm to 10pm EDT. The line up includes Senator Elizabeth Warren, actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ian Somerhalder, and others with exhibitions by 350NYC, Climate Clock, and many more. Together we can build a better world.

To join the stream, RSVP to the Virtual Stage HERE: http://www.earthdayinitiative.org/virtual-kick-off

#350nyc #TiltedAxes #TogetherWeCan #ClimateActionNow

THE DETROIT MUSIC AWARDS

Tilted Axes creator Patrick Grant is nominated for Outstanding Classical Composer and Tilted Axes is nominated in the same field for Outstanding Small Ensemble. We are honored to be included with so many talented friends and colleagues. The 29th Annual Detroit Music Awards ceremony will be held online for the first time ever at 8pm EDT, also on Sunday, April 19. Tune in for some fantastic surprise appearances and special, never before seen, performances as Detroit celebrates its music community.

To watch the awards, follow this link: https://bit.ly/2Vv0fpw





