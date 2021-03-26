Tilian Releases New Single & Video 'Is Anarchy a Good Hobby?'

Today, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Tilian releases his latest single and music video, "Is Anarchy A Good Hobby?": LISTEN HERE and watch the video HERE. Along with new song, Tilian officially announces his upcoming full-length album, Factory Reset, due for release on April 23, 2021 via Rise Records. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Tilian wrote "Is Anarchy A Good Hobby?" about "the joy that is released after a necessary destruction" - and the result shows a brand-new side to his artistry. "Musically, I tried to take production risks and try things I haven't before. I imagine it might be more polarizing for current fans, because it's meant to stand out as a dramatic moment in the middle of the album."

Factory Reset is both highly personal and wholly universal. Tilian began writing the album just a few weeks after the pandemic forced California into lockdown. "I was searching for meaning in isolation and found it in creating this album," Tilian shares about the process. He decided to write, record, and produce the album himself, eventually remotely bringing in drummer/frequent collaborator Kris Crummett to help button it up.

Having full creative control allowed Tilian to experiment more than ever, and truly be himself in the process. "[I wanted] to make the album that I want to hear. 'What would be my favorite band?' as opposed to, 'What is everyone's favorite band?'" This resulted in his most thrillingly eclectic work to date: a falsetto-laced brand of alt-pop that spans everything from trippy psychedelia and heavy prog riffs to warped hip-hop beats and dembow grooves.

Recently, Tilian released two other singles from the album - "Anthem" and "Dose." These were first offerings since the release of his 2018 album The Skeptic, which debuted on the Billboard charts at #1 Alternative New Artist, #2 Top New Artists, and #5 Alternative. To date, the project has garnered over 40M global streams and two music videos with over 1M views each, proving the excitement and potential for the burgeoning alt-pop artist. More recently, he collaborated with Marigolds+Monsters and Travis Barker on the exciting single "Falling out of Rhythm."

Watch the video here: