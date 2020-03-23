Tiffany Woys Debuts 'Loved By You' Music Video

Rising country star Tiffany Woys is excited to debut the OFFICIAL music video for her NEW heartfelt track, "Loved By You." The stunning clip, directed by Robert Chavers and shot on Florida's Emerald Coast last fall, stars Tiffany alongside her real-life sweetheart, Jeff Siddiqi.

Listen below!

"Loved By You," which officially impacts country radio on March 30, is the follow up to "Hostage," which hit Top 40 on Billboard's Country Indicator chart.



"I am thankful this turned out to be such beautiful piece, and I am proud the man I love was by my side for it all," says Woys. "With everything happening in this crazy world, I hope it reminds people that love conquers all. I truly believe in never settling for finding the right person. I hope [this video] encourages everyone to keep fighting for the love they truly deserve and reminds them that it's out there, waiting."



Recently named a Taste of Country Artist to Watch and a CMT "Next Up Now" artist, Tiffany Woys grew up being influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood. As a child, she'd look for any opportunity to get up and sing in front of people, and by the time she hit 20, she was recording an independent album and hitting the road. After honing her stage presence by performing relentlessly at venues and events up and down the West Coast, often for more than three hours at a time, she followed her dreams to Nashville. Her debut radio single, "Hostage," was a Top 40 hit on Billboard's Country Indicator chart, and she will be releasing new music throughout 2020.





