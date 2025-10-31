Tickets Now on Sale for Rainbow Kitten Surprise's 'Bones' World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s bones World Tour. Kicking off in January 2026, the tour includes cities across Australia, North America, and the UK and Ireland. Purchase tickets now here.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album bones, released September 26 via Atlantic Records. The record received praise from Billboard, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, and has become an instant favorite among fans. Listen to it below.

For the tour, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has once again partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to the Rainbow Kitten Surprise Fund, dedicated to building a more just and compassionate world by uplifting marginalized communities, expanding access to vital resources, and delivering critical support in times of need.

bones TOUR 2026

= supporting Ocean Alley

* with Common People

^ with Spacey Jane

Fri, Jan 23 – Melbourne, AUS – Forum

Sat, Jan 24 – Melbourne, AUS – Catani Gardens =

Wed, Jan 28 – Brisbane, AUS – The Tivoli

Fri, Jan 30 – Bowen Hills, QLD – Brisbane Showgrounds =

Sat, Jan 31 – Sydney, AUS – The Domain =

Sun, Feb 1 – Sydney, AUS – Enmore Theatre

Fri, Feb 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *

Sat, Feb 28 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – The Shed *

Sun, Mar 1 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – The Shed *

Tue, Mar 3 – Toronto, ON – History *

Wed, Mar 4 – Toronto, ON – History *

Fri, Mar 6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sun, Mar 8 – Albany, NY – Proctors Theatre *

Tue, Mar 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

Wed, Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

Sat, Mar 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

Sun, Mar 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Virginia Beach Dome *

Tue, Mar 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Wed, Mar 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Fri, Mar 20 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Sun, Mar 22 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak *

Mon, Mar 23 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

Wed, Mar 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Sat, Mar 28 – Mexico City, DF, MX – Auditorio BlackBerry

Fri, May 29 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

Sat, May 30 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Sun, May 31 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Tue, Jun 2 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium

Fri, Jun 5 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Sun, Jun 7 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building

Mon, Jun 8 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Tue, Jun 9 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Sun, Jul 12 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater ^

Tue, Jul 14 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

Wed, Jul 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair ^

Fri, Jul 17 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra – Grand Theatre ^

Sat, Jul 18 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Sun, Jul 19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

Tue, Jul 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

Wed, Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea ^

Thu, Jul 23 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square ^

Sat, Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

Mon, Jul 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ^

Wed, Jul 29 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

Sat, Sep 12 – Burlington, VT – Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

Sun, Sep 13 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

Tue, Sep 15 – Harrisburg, PA – Riverfront Park

Wed, Sep 16 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Fri, Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun, Sep 20 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Tue, Sep 22 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

Wed, Sep 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez