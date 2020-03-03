Ticket To Rock Returns For 2020 With Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, & More

Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Korn & Faith No More, Megadeth & Lamb of God and Slipknot were announced today as a part of this year's Ticket To Rock. Fans will have the chance to purchase a multi-show ticket package at one low price that grants them access to some of the biggest names in rock all summer long at their local amphitheater in select cities. Additional special guests include Staind, Bad Wolves, A Day To Remember, Underoath, Code Orange, Trivium, In Flames, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, '68, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, Cory Marks and more.

Ticket To Rock packages will go on sale today at 12pm local time at tickettorock.livenation.com, available in limited quantities while supplies last. Packages will be offered in three tiers with the option of purchasing 3 shows starting at $59, 4 shows starting at $69 and 5 shows starting $79. Reserved seating packages will also be available with 3 shows starting at $79, 4 shows starting at $89 and 5 shows starting at $99. For more information on participating shows by venue and pricing visit tickettorock.livenation.com.

The multi-show ticket package will be available for 27 Live Nation amphitheaters across the U.S. this summer that are dedicated to providing guests with best-in-class hospitality. Incredible food and beverage offerings, sustainability programming, exclusive VIP clubs, state-of-the-art lighting and sound and more make Live Nation amphitheaters the premiere destination for summer concerts. See full list of participating venues below.

Ticket to Rock 2020 Participating Venues

3 Show Packages Available At:

Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

4 Show Packages Available At:

Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Heath Insurance Amphitheater

Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Amphitheater

5 Show Packages Available At:

Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman





