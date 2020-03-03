Ticket To Rock Returns For 2020 With Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, & More
Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Korn & Faith No More, Megadeth & Lamb of God and Slipknot were announced today as a part of this year's Ticket To Rock. Fans will have the chance to purchase a multi-show ticket package at one low price that grants them access to some of the biggest names in rock all summer long at their local amphitheater in select cities. Additional special guests include Staind, Bad Wolves, A Day To Remember, Underoath, Code Orange, Trivium, In Flames, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, '68, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, Cory Marks and more.
Ticket To Rock packages will go on sale today at 12pm local time at tickettorock.livenation.com, available in limited quantities while supplies last. Packages will be offered in three tiers with the option of purchasing 3 shows starting at $59, 4 shows starting at $69 and 5 shows starting $79. Reserved seating packages will also be available with 3 shows starting at $79, 4 shows starting at $89 and 5 shows starting at $99. For more information on participating shows by venue and pricing visit tickettorock.livenation.com.
The multi-show ticket package will be available for 27 Live Nation amphitheaters across the U.S. this summer that are dedicated to providing guests with best-in-class hospitality. Incredible food and beverage offerings, sustainability programming, exclusive VIP clubs, state-of-the-art lighting and sound and more make Live Nation amphitheaters the premiere destination for summer concerts. See full list of participating venues below.
Ticket to Rock 2020 Participating Venues
3 Show Packages Available At:
Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
4 Show Packages Available At:
Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Heath Insurance Amphitheater
Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Amphitheater
5 Show Packages Available At:
Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman