Thundercat Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour

Recent Grammy winner and bassist extraordinaire Thundercat proudly announces a Fall 2021 tour of North America, which includes some of his largest headlining shows to date and will take him through over 20 cities.

Channel Tres joins the tour as the opening act, and special guests will appear at certain shows as well. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 6/11. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 10 AM local time. Link here.

Though the album and touring were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, It Is What It Is garnered praise from the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the LA Times. The album won the Grammy in 2020 for the Best Progessive R&B album.

Later this month, he'll make his live return alongside friend and frequent collaborator Flying Lotus at the Hollywood Bowl on 6/12, a performance dedicated to essential and front-line workers.

Thundercat Tour Dates

July 31, 2021 Sat. Omaha, NE Maha Music Festival

August 8, 2021 Sun. San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival

August 26, 2021 Thu. Salt Lake City, UT Twilight Concert Series

September 12, 2021 Sun. Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival

October 24, 2021 Sun. Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

October 26, 2021 Tue. Jacksonville, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 27, 2021 Wed. Tampa, FL Jannus Live

October 28, 2021 Thu. New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

October 30, 2021 Sat. Austin, TX To Be Announced

October 31, 2021 Sun. Atlanta, GA The Eastern

November 2, 2021 Tue. Washington, DC 9:30 Club

November 4, 2021 Thu. Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

November 6, 2021 Sat. New York, NY Terminal 5

November 7, 2021 Sun. Boston, MA House of Blues

November 10, 2021 Wed. Montreal, QC MTELUS

November 11, 2021 Thu. Toronto, ON History

November 14, 2021 Sun. St. Paul, MN Palace Theater

November 16, 2021 Tue. St. Louis, MO The Pageant

November 17, 2021 Wed. Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

November 19, 2021 Fri. Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

November 20, 2021 Sat. Dallas, TX House Of Blues Dallas

November 23, 2021 Tue. Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

November 27, 2021 Sat. Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall

November 30, 2021 Tue. Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

December 3, 2021 Fri. Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

December 4, 2021 Sat. Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

December 5, 2021 Sun. Boise, ID Knitting Factory Boise