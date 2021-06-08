Thundercat Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour
Channel Tres joins the tour as the opening act, and special guests will appear at certain shows as well.
Recent Grammy winner and bassist extraordinaire Thundercat proudly announces a Fall 2021 tour of North America, which includes some of his largest headlining shows to date and will take him through over 20 cities.
Channel Tres joins the tour as the opening act, and special guests will appear at certain shows as well. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 6/11. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 10 AM local time. Link here.
Though the album and touring were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, It Is What It Is garnered praise from the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the LA Times. The album won the Grammy in 2020 for the Best Progessive R&B album.
Later this month, he'll make his live return alongside friend and frequent collaborator Flying Lotus at the Hollywood Bowl on 6/12, a performance dedicated to essential and front-line workers.
Thundercat Tour Dates
July 31, 2021 Sat. Omaha, NE Maha Music Festival
August 8, 2021 Sun. San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival
August 26, 2021 Thu. Salt Lake City, UT Twilight Concert Series
September 12, 2021 Sun. Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival
October 24, 2021 Sun. Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
October 26, 2021 Tue. Jacksonville, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
October 27, 2021 Wed. Tampa, FL Jannus Live
October 28, 2021 Thu. New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater
October 30, 2021 Sat. Austin, TX To Be Announced
October 31, 2021 Sun. Atlanta, GA The Eastern
November 2, 2021 Tue. Washington, DC 9:30 Club
November 4, 2021 Thu. Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
November 6, 2021 Sat. New York, NY Terminal 5
November 7, 2021 Sun. Boston, MA House of Blues
November 10, 2021 Wed. Montreal, QC MTELUS
November 11, 2021 Thu. Toronto, ON History
November 14, 2021 Sun. St. Paul, MN Palace Theater
November 16, 2021 Tue. St. Louis, MO The Pageant
November 17, 2021 Wed. Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
November 19, 2021 Fri. Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
November 20, 2021 Sat. Dallas, TX House Of Blues Dallas
November 23, 2021 Tue. Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
November 27, 2021 Sat. Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall
November 30, 2021 Tue. Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
December 3, 2021 Fri. Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
December 4, 2021 Sat. Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
December 5, 2021 Sun. Boise, ID Knitting Factory Boise