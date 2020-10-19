Thomas Csorba Announces Virtual Album Release Tour

In support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

Today Texas singer/songwriter Thomas Csorba has announced a virtual album release tour in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The tour consists of three virtual shows, directed by Austin Leih, filmed at local venues in Houston, TX (10/28), Waco, TX (11/4), and Dallas, TX (11/11), and will stream for free exclusively on Luck Reunion's streaming site luck.stream.

The virtual tour follows Thomas's own path through life, kicking off at The Heights Theater in Dallas, TX where he grew up, then Pinewood Roasters in Waco, TX where Thomas attended college at Baylor University, and finally The Kessler Theater in the city he now calls home, Dallas, TX.

"Some of the most formative moments in my life have happened inside of music venues," says Thomas. "Music venues have been the place where I found my calling, my lyrical voice, and even where my wife and I began to fall in love. I'm excited for this project to play a small part in saving the music venues that are facing extinction due to the Covid-19 crisis. This three-part documentary series takes place in the rooms that have been really formative for me: where I began making music, where I started to find my voice, and where I find myself now."

The Houston Chronicle asks "Is Houston native Thomas Csorba the next great Texas songwriter?" and D Magazine in Dallas say "listening to his nostalgic, smoky voice... it's easy to forget that Houston-born, Dallas-based singer-songwriter Thomas Csorba is only 23 years old," and praise his "classic style and distinct twang."

Thomas's new self-titled album has been making waves outside of Texas as well, earning praise from many including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, The Boot, Bluegrass Situation, and more. Americana Highways calls Thomas Csorba "a near perfect modern Americana album," and Ones to Watch writes, "it is immediately evident that Thomas is a songwriter comfortable in a lineage that celebrates the American experience, or maybe even one who revels in a nostalgia for the everyday that singing poets such as Robert Johnson, Woody Guthrie and Johnny Cash embodied."

"My hope is that this record brings it's listener closer to a friend or family member, or that it gives them a deeper understanding of themselves," says Thomas. "My hope is that the record unites whoever comes into contact with it. That sense of unity seems to be what we need right now, and my hope is that this record can be used as a tool in the process of discovering it."

Thomas has been writing and performing since his early teens, playing shows at historic Texas venues like the Cactus Cafe in Austin and the Mucky Duck in Houston. He put out his first independent EP while still attending Houston's Memorial High School. By the time he departed for college, he was already working on the collection of tunes that would make up his full-length debut, 2017's From the Foxhole. Now he's back with Thomas Csorba, a collection of westerns with a touch of the dust bowl blues, the album moves effortlessly between big country Texas tales and tender bedroom intimacy. Thomas spins expansive stories with a cast of aimless travelers, stubbled loners, and yellowing family portraits.

The album was produced by Beau Bedford, who Thomas met while playing Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion during SXSW. Prior to producing and mixing Thomas Csorba at Modern Electric Sound Recordings in Dallas, Beau notched production credits for Paul Cauthen, Quaker City Night Hawks, and his own Texas Gentlemen (who joined as Thomas's band on the record).

