Thomas Cabaniss's 'Tiny Bits Of Outrageous Love' Released

In celebration of Valentine's Day, composer Thomas Cabaniss and pianists Michael Shinn and Jessica Chow Shinn announce the release of their debut collaborative album, Tiny Bits of Outrageous Love. Recorded at Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in 2019, Tiny Bits is a 7-movement piano four hands work dedicated to Thomas's wife, Deborah. The piece saw its premiere at Thomas's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert held at the Juilliard School in May 2012 and has since been performed numerous times by the husband and wife team, both Yamaha artists.

"From the early days of my beautiful relationship with Jessica, our dear friend Tom has played the role of artistic cupid," says Michael, Dean of Music at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. "He inspired Jessica and me to start collaborating at the piano in a set he adapted for us, and the musical journey that ensued has been rich, fruitful, and enormously satisfying. Jessica and I truly love this set, and it is pure joy for us to now share it widely with the world."

Jessica, who is the co-founder and co-Artistic Director of the pianoSonoma Music Festival alongside Michael, reflects on the set: "Everything is in the score: conversation, excitement, pure love, pursuit, contentment, tension, acceptance. When life is stressful and confusing, I always come back to Tom's music to ground me and to bring beauty back into my life. We are so thrilled to record this and to bring the piece to a wider audience. We've played it for many audiences over the years, and it has always been a hit. Somehow, everyone finds a way to relate to the piece, even with their multitudes of lived experiences."

Click to listen digitally.